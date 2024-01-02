en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Vietnam War Veteran Recalls the Power of Music Amidst Battle

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Vietnam War Veteran Recalls the Power of Music Amidst Battle

In the quiet town of Colorado Springs lives Vietnam veteran Tom Dowell, whose experiences of war are woven with the strains of music that provided solace amid the chaos. As the United States commemorates the 50th anniversary of its combat troops’ departure from Vietnam in 1973, Dowell’s narrative echoes the profound impact music had on him and his comrades during that trying period.

The Soundtrack of War

‘We Gotta Get out of This Place’ by The Animals, ‘The Letter’ by The Box Tops, and ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations – these were more than just chart-topping hits of the ’60s. For Dowell and his squadron, these songs were a lifeline, a tether to the lives they once knew, and the promise of a return. The melodies, often reverberating around military bases, offered a momentary escape from the harsh realities of war.

A Soldier’s Journey

Dowell was 18 when he received his draft card in 1966. In a bid to uphold his family’s military legacy and evade the perilous fate he associated with the Army, he enlisted in the Air Force. His service took him from the verdant fields of Europe to the arid landscapes of Libya before he volunteered for duty in Vietnam. There, his responsibilities ranged from constructing military bases to the controversial task of spraying Agent Orange.

Life After War

When the bugle of war ceased, Dowell returned home, started a family, and remained in service – first in the Air Force and later in civil service. Today, he imparts lessons on the Vietnam War to high school students, intertwining historical facts with the music that underscored his wartime experience. Dowell is also an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, advocating for veterans’ services and benefits.

Despite battling health issues attributed to Agent Orange exposure, Dowell casts a proud glance back at his service. He emphasizes the honorable service of Vietnam veterans and their resilience in the face of adversity. His story, like many others, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who served, their struggles, and their enduring legacy.

0
Music United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cuba Unveils Bronze Statue of Rapper 6ix9ine, Sparks Mixed Reactions

By BNN Correspondents

Selena Gomez: One More Album and a Growing Love for Acting

By BNN Correspondents

Bend's Vibrant Music Scene: A Diversity of Live Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Selena Gomez Sets Sights on Acting: A Look into Her Multifaceted Career

By BNN Correspondents

Black Music Icons Shine at NPR's Tiny Desk ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 17 mins
Black Music Icons Shine at NPR's Tiny Desk ...
heart comment 0
Beyoncé Rings in New Year’s Eve 2024 with a Fashion Twist

By Saboor Bayat

Beyoncé Rings in New Year's Eve 2024 with a Fashion Twist
Everton Mlalazi’s Hymnal Night: A Celestial End to the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Everton Mlalazi's Hymnal Night: A Celestial End to the Year
UCCS Radio’s Resurgence: From Pandemic Shutdown to National Nomination

By Israel Ojoko

UCCS Radio's Resurgence: From Pandemic Shutdown to National Nomination
Nashville’s Big Bash Breaks CBS Ratings Records

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville's Big Bash Breaks CBS Ratings Records
Latest Headlines
World News
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
14 seconds
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
42 seconds
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
45 seconds
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
46 seconds
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
47 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
49 seconds
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
53 seconds
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
53 seconds
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
57 seconds
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
11 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app