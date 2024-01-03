en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Vibrant Beats and Resilience: Dominican Car Audio Culture in NYC

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Vibrant Beats and Resilience: Dominican Car Audio Culture in NYC

The pulse of New York City is not just in the hustle and bustle of its streets, but also in the vibrant sounds that echo from the intricately modified vehicles of its Dominican diaspora. Known as musicologos, these enthusiasts pour their heart, soul, and savings into creating a public display of sound engineering and community bonding.

The Art of Sound Modification

The musicologos’ vehicles are symbols of their passion and dedication, often costing thousands of dollars to modify with customized sound systems. These systems, comprising speakers, tweeters, and subwoofers, are more than just auditory powerhouses; they are works of art, showcased in bright colors and intricate designs that reflect the personal style and identity of their owners.

A Sonic Connection to Heritage

At the heart of this culture is a profound love for music, particularly genres that resonate deeply with the Dominican community—bachata, dembow, and merengue tipico. These lively rhythms fill the air during meet-ups and competitions, held at places like Randalls Island, where musicologos vie for supremacy in the volume and quality of their sound systems. However, these gatherings aren’t solely about competition—they serve as a sonic connection to their heritage, a tangible expression of community bonding, and a celebration of Dominican identity in the heart of New York.

Resistance Through Rhythm

Despite its vibrancy and significance, this culture is not without challenges. Increasing police crackdowns have led to confiscations, fines, and a constant struggle for existence. Yet, the musicologos persist. Their resilience is a testament to the enduring strength of this community, symbolizing resistance and a sense of belonging in a city that can be challenging to call one’s own. Through the power of music and the unity it fosters, the Dominican car audio culture in New York City continues to thrive, undeterred by adversity and amplified by the collective spirit of its enthusiasts.

0
Music Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
2 mins ago
988 Radio Unveils 'Hundred Homes of Happiness' Album for Chinese New Year
In a vibrant celebration of the Year of the Dragon, Star Media Group’s Chinese-language radio station 988 has unveiled its annual album, Hundred Homes of Happiness. Drawing inspiration from the bai jia bei tradition—a quilt made from patches contributed by 100 families symbolizing collective blessings for a newborn—the album aims to shower all Malaysians with
988 Radio Unveils 'Hundred Homes of Happiness' Album for Chinese New Year
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
8 mins ago
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
Zimbabwean Musician Winky D Faces Backlash Over Socio-political Commentary
13 mins ago
Zimbabwean Musician Winky D Faces Backlash Over Socio-political Commentary
Wack 100 Accuses B.G. of Snitching: Allegations Backed by Cash Money Records?
4 mins ago
Wack 100 Accuses B.G. of Snitching: Allegations Backed by Cash Money Records?
Dave Matthews Band and Napster: A Tale of Music, Technology, and Copyright
7 mins ago
Dave Matthews Band and Napster: A Tale of Music, Technology, and Copyright
Winston-Salem Symphony's 'Enchanted Waters' Concert: A Harmonic Voyage
7 mins ago
Winston-Salem Symphony's 'Enchanted Waters' Concert: A Harmonic Voyage
Latest Headlines
World News
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
53 seconds
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
56 seconds
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
1 min
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
1 min
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
Weighing the Pros and Cons of Multi-CDN Strategies for Large-scale Live Streaming
1 min
Weighing the Pros and Cons of Multi-CDN Strategies for Large-scale Live Streaming
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
2 mins
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
3 mins
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
3 mins
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
3 mins
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
50 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app