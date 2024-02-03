Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Adds Naezy, Lothika, and Gurbax to its Diverse Line-Up

The Vh1 Supersonic music festival, scheduled for February 16 to 18 at the Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune, has just become even more action-packed. In a recent announcement, the festival organizers revealed that rapper Naezy, singer-songwriter Lothika, and musician Gurbax are joining the already stellar line-up. These new additions further enhance the festival's reputation for showcasing a diverse range of music genres.

New Additions to an Impressive Line-Up

The latest artists to join the festival roster are indeed creating quite the stir. Naezy, a popular rapper known for his raw and honest lyrics, is excited about his upcoming performance. He sees the festival as an opportunity to celebrate the rise of Indian hip-hop and create lasting memories for his fans through his music.

Alongside Naezy, Lothika and Gurbax are also set to captivate the crowds. Lothika, a singer-songwriter known for her soulful tunes, and Gurbax, a musician whose beats are hard to resist, are sure to add to the festival's vibrant atmosphere.

Eclectic Mix of Genres

The Vh1 Supersonic music festival has always been known for its diverse line-up, and this year is no different. The festival will feature an eclectic mix of genres, from EDM to indie rock, and performances by Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, The Midnight, and Patrice Baumel. Other acts to look forward to include Ben Sims, Undercatt, Victor Ruiz, Ankytrixx, Sick Flip, HanuMankind, The F16s, Tsumyoki + GTC, Dappest x ADL, Gandhar (Live), Mary Ann, Raj, Saachi, and Wild Wild Women.

Vh1 Supersonic: A Celebration of Music

With such an impressive line-up, Vh1 Supersonic 2024 promises to be a true celebration of music. Whether you're a fan of hard-hitting rap verses, beautiful melodies, or irresistible beats, there's something for everyone. The festival is not just about the music, but also about the energy, the camaraderie, and the memories that are sure to be made.