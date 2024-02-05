Veteran Audio Engineer Neil Kesterson Releases Comprehensive Guide to Audio Engineering

In a significant development for the audio engineering industry, seasoned professional Neil Kesterson has unveiled a comprehensive guide titled "Push the Right Buttons; A Practical Guide to Becoming and Succeeding as an Audio Engineer and Producer". The book, informed by Kesterson's 40-year experience in the audio engineering field and his two-decade-long journey as the owner of award-winning audio firm Dynamix Productions, seeks to mentor future audio engineers and budding entrepreneurs on the intricacies of the industry.

Unfolding Audio Engineering Secrets

The guide is a treasure trove of factual information, valuable strategies, and practical business advice. It takes readers on a journey through voice talent management, collaboration with actors, and the ever-evolving technology landscape in audio engineering. The book also provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at Kesterson's personal experiences, including his role as a live audio director for University of Kentucky football games and his work in films, TV, radio.

Transition from Analog to Digital

Kesterson's book also delves into the technological evolution of the audio industry, from the warmth of analog equipment to the precision of digital tools. It throws light on the use of artificial intelligence in audio editing, a significant leap in the industry. While the transition to digital has its perks, Kesterson acknowledges the unique warmth that analog equipment can add to recordings, a valuable insight for aspiring audio engineers.

Personal Anecdotes and Celebrated Projects

Adding a touch of allure to the guide are Kesterson's personal anecdotes, including encounters with celebrities like William Shatner. Among his most challenging projects, the Triple Crown broadcasts stand out. Kesterson also pays due respect to the production talent pool in Lexington, shedding light on the collaborative nature of the industry.

With its blend of professional wisdom and personal insights, "Push the Right Buttons; A Practical Guide to Becoming and Succeeding as an Audio Engineer and Producer" is set to become an essential read for individuals looking to make their mark in the audio engineering field.