Vermona Unveils MEX3 Module: Expanding the Horizons of MeloDICER Sequencer

Vermona, a leading player in the music technology industry, has unveiled their newest creation, the MEX3 module. This innovative expansion is designed to supplement the functionality of their esteemed meloDICER sequencer, offering an enhanced user experience and a broader range of creative possibilities.

Revolutionizing Music Sequencing

The MEX3 module offers a significant upgrade to the meloDICER sequencer by enabling its CV signal conversion into MIDI. This transformation allows musicians to connect the sequencer to digital audio workstations (DAWs) or other MIDI hardware, offering a seamless integration into their existing music production setups. Furthermore, the MEX3 introduces three-voice polyphony to the meloDICER, facilitating the creation of more intricate and multi-voiced sequences.

Improved Connectivity and Control

The MEX3 module also expands the meloDICER’s connectivity options with MIDI In, Out, and Thru ports. This enhancement enables the integration of sequences into a broader music production setup. Moreover, the MEX3 allows the synchronization of the meloDICER’s internal clock with external MIDI Clock. The module supports shuffled clock signals, making it compatible with devices like the Floatingpoint Instruments’ MULTICLOCK. This feature enables users to send and receive MIDI Start, Stop, and Continue commands, offering superior control from a DAW or master sequencer.

Enhanced Interactivity

The Vermona MEX3 module also gives the physical controls of the meloDICER the ability to send and receive CC messages. This feature empowers musicians to record parameter changes and control the module remotely, providing a new level of interactivity and flexibility in music production. The MEX3 module is currently available for purchase at the price of 180.