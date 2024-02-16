Vampire Weekend Announces 'Only God Was Above Us' Tour with Solar Eclipse Concert

In a move that ignites the anticipation of fans and music enthusiasts alike, Vampire Weekend, the iconic American rock band known for their eclectic mix of indie rock and pop, has unveiled their comprehensive itinerary for the 'Only God Was Above Us' tour. This musical journey is set to commence on April 8th in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas, with a unique concert aligned with a total solar eclipse, marking an auspicious start to what promises to be an unforgettable series of performances. Spanning various cities across the United States, as well as making notable stops in Canada, Spain, and France, the tour is poised to showcase the band's first album in five years, 'Only God Was Above Us', slated for release on April 5 via Columbia.

A Stellar Line-up and Unique Venues

The 'Only God Was Above Us' tour not only heralds the return of Vampire Weekend to the global stage but also brings together an eclectic mix of supporting acts, including LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, and more. Covering 39 dates throughout 2024, the tour will feature multiple festival appearances, along with two-show engagements in iconic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Berkeley, and the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band's meticulous curation of opening acts and choice of unique venues, including an ambitious total solar eclipse concert, underscore their commitment to providing fans with an unparalleled live music experience.

Exclusive Pre-Sales and Public Availability

In anticipation of high demand, Citibank members will be granted exclusive access to presale tickets, with public sales commencing on February 23, 2024. The strategic scheduling of ticket releases, including an additional presale on February 22, ensures that fans have ample opportunity to secure their spots at what are expected to be sold-out shows. This announcement has sparked a flurry of excitement within the Vampire Weekend community, as supporters eagerly await the chance to witness the band's latest creative evolution live on stage.

More Than Just a Tour

With the 'Only God Was Above Us' tour, Vampire Weekend is not merely embarking on another concert series; they are championing a narrative of musical innovation, artistic collaboration, and cultural celebration. The inclusion of matinee performances in select cities and the diversity of the opening acts reflect the band's dedication to crafting a tour that resonates on multiple levels with their audience. As fans across North America and Europe gear up for what promises to be a series of memorable performances, the tour is set to reinforce Vampire Weekend's standing as architects of a transforming cultural landscape.

As the sun sets on October 17th in Austin, Texas, the 'Only God Was Above Us' tour will come full circle, concluding where it began. This musical odyssey through cities, cultures, and sounds is not just a testament to Vampire Weekend's enduring appeal but also a reflection of the band's journey over the past five years. With new music on the horizon and a lineup of shows that promise to captivate and inspire, Vampire Weekend is poised to once again leave an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and the annals of rock history.