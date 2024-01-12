en English
Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: A Unique Remix and New Album ‘Coming Home’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: A Unique Remix and New Album 'Coming Home'

The National Football League (NFL) playoffs are underway, and as anticipation crescendos for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, Usher’s halftime performance is asserting its position as a major highlight. A recent trailer released for the show is a creative compilation, featuring a cover of Usher’s hit song “Yeah!” made up of various clips. These include archived performance footage of Usher, a gospel choir, a marching band, fan videos, a busking flautist, a string section, and a group beatboxing in a diner.

A Unique Musical Remix

In a unique twist, J Balvin contributes to the cover by using a squeaky oven door to mimic the song’s lead synth riff. The trailer also showcases NBA superstar LeBron James and BTS’ Jung Kook, endorsing the song in the backdrop of this creative remix.

Usher’s Lifelong Dream

Usher, named as the Super Bowl halftime performer in September, expressed his excitement about fulfilling a lifelong ambition. The performance is an affirmation of a stellar career spanning 30 years, showcasing his musical journey and the evolution of his style.

‘Coming Home’ on Super Bowl Sunday

Coinciding with the Super Bowl, Usher announced the release of his new album, ‘Coming Home,’ on Super Bowl Sunday, February 11. This new album, his first since 2016, promises to be an eclectic mix of collaborations. It will include the summer single “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, a collaboration with BTS’ Jung Kook, and a duet with H.E.R. from the ‘Color Purple’ soundtrack.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

