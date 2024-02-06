Usher's 'Past, Present, Future' Tour Set for Baltimore Performance

Recording artist Usher has announced plans to include a Baltimore stopover in his 'Past, Present, Future' tour, set to take place at CFG Bank Arena on August 24. This comes after his recent acclaimed halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII. The multi-platinum selling artist, celebrated for chart-topping tracks such as 'Confessions', is on a roll having wrapped up a two-year stint titled 'My Way: The Las Vegas Residency'.

'Coming Home' - The Ninth Studio Album

Amidst the fanfare and anticipation of the upcoming tour, Usher is gearing up for the release of his ninth studio album, 'Coming Home', slated for release on February 9. This album marks a significant milestone in the singer's illustrious three-decade career, promising to be a blend of his past hits and new musical directions.

Ticket Sales and Presales

For those eager to see Usher's electrifying performance live, ticket sales start soon. Presales for Citi and Verizon customers begin on February 7, followed by additional presales. General public sales go live on February 12 at 10 a.m., with VIP packages also on offer. This tour is set to be a homage to Usher's 30-year career, a celebration of his musical journey from past to present, and a glimpse into the future.