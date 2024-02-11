Usher Is Set to Dazzle at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Usher, the legendary R&B artist who has transcended genres and captivated audiences for decades, is set to take center stage at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. As anticipation builds for his performance, Usher sat down with Apple Music to discuss his music, his journey, and his desire to break free from the confines of a single genre.

A Versatile Artist

Usher, known for hits like 'OMG' and 'Yeah!', acknowledges the importance of R&B in his career and its influence on the music industry. However, he doesn't want to be pigeonholed as just an R&B artist. His experimentation with genres such as pop, EDM, afrobeats, and amapiano showcases his versatility and range.

The upcoming Super Bowl performance, expected to be watched by over 100 million people, provides an opportunity for Usher to celebrate his diverse discography. Despite rumors swirling about potential special guests and song choices, Usher remains tight-lipped, promising fans a memorable and energetic show.

The Power of Performance

While Usher will only receive SAG-AFTRA's minimum union rate of $671 for his halftime performance, the benefits extend far beyond the monetary. Previous performers have seen significant boosts in song sales and streams, with Rihanna experiencing a 390% increase in song sales and a 140% rise in streams.

The exposure from the Super Bowl halftime show is estimated to be worth around $182 million, serving as a powerful promotional tool for Usher's recently released album 'Coming Home' and his upcoming tour, which is set to begin in August.

A Legacy of Hits

Usher's music career spans decades and multiple genres, with nine number one Billboard Hot 100 hits to his name. From his early R&B roots with tracks like 'U Remind Me' and 'Good Kisser' to his foray into pop superstardom with 'Yeah!', Usher has consistently proven his talent and hard work.

His exploration of innuendo and soulful side are evident in tracks like 'Good Kisser' and 'Throwback', while collaborations with artists like Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Diplo demonstrate his ability to adapt and evolve in the ever-changing music landscape.

As Usher prepares to light up the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, fans eagerly await a performance that encapsulates his versatile career and genre-defying spirit. Despite the rumors and speculation, one thing is certain - Usher's performance will be a testament to his enduring legacy as a versatile artist who has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

With his ability to seamlessly blend various genres and captivate audiences with his electrifying performances, Usher is poised to deliver a show that will not only entertain but also inspire millions of viewers around the world.