Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: Time-Traveling Musical Journey

Iconic pop and R&B artist, Usher, has declared his forthcoming 'Past Present Future' tour, set to commence on August 20th at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The tour underscores Usher's musical progression throughout his remarkable 30-year career, encapsulating performances of his classic hits alongside new tracks from his forthcoming ninth album, 'Coming Home', scheduled for release on February 9th. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will span across 24 cities, concluding with a grand finale in Chicago on October 28 and 29.

A Long-Awaited Return to the Stage

This tour marks Usher's first extensive headlining tour since the 'UR Experience Tour' of 2014-2015. In the intervening years, the artist has honed his skills through individual shows and festivals, including successful residencies in Las Vegas and a stint in Paris. The recent 'My Way' residency at the Park MGM concluded in December, after a total of 100 exhilarating performances.

Presales and Ticket Sales

Presale tickets for the 'Past Present Future' tour will be available to Citi card members and Verizon users starting from February 7. General sales will commence on February 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also secure VIP packages for a premium concert experience. More details regarding the upcoming tour can be found on Usher's official website.

Usher's New Album: 'Coming Home'

The tour also serves as a promotional platform for Usher's forthcoming ninth album, 'Coming Home'. The album, set to release on February 9, promises a mix of collaborations with various artists, including the lead single 'Good Good', which spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. Usher's new album and the upcoming tour are both highly anticipated by fans, promising a blend of nostalgic tracks and fresh new beats.