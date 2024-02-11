Usher and Justin Bieber: Reunion at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

Usher, the Atlanta-bred crooner who discovered and mentored Justin Bieber, is reportedly in talks with Bieber for a surprise guest appearance during his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance. The 29-year-old Canadian singer, who recently made a comeback after a health-related hiatus, arrived in Las Vegas with the Kardashian-Jenner family ahead of the Super Bowl. The possibility of this reunion has sent waves of anticipation among fans.

The Unlikely Duo

Usher, who was signed at the age of 13, found a kindred spirit in Bieber when Scooter Braun introduced them. Impressed by Bieber's talent, Usher signed him to his label in 2008. This marked the beginning of a decade-long friendship and mentorship. Usher played an instrumental role in Bieber's rise to fame, co-writing several songs for his albums, including 'One Less Lonely Girl', 'First Dance', and the 'Peaches' remix featuring Ludacris and Snoop Dogg. He also co-produced Bieber's debut EP, 'My World'.

A Mentor's Support

Throughout Bieber's career, Usher has remained a supportive figure, often referring to him as a 'child'. In 2022, when Bieber took a break from the stage due to health issues, Usher expressed his support for him. "I'm always rooting for him," Usher said in an interview, "I believe in second, third, fourth, fifth chances... It's important to give people an opportunity to rectify their behaviors."

The Stage Awaits

Now, as Usher prepares for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, there are rumors that he might invite Bieber to join him onstage. Usher has been teasing mystery surprise guests and recently expressed his desire to have Lil Jon and Ludacris perform their 2004 hit song 'Yeah!' with him. The addition of Bieber to the lineup would undoubtedly make for an unforgettable performance.