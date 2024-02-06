Usher and Creed Set to Rock Scotiabank Arena

Music fans, this is your moment: Usher, the acclaimed artist known for his dynamic stage presence and hits spanning three decades, has unveiled the North American segment of his 'Usher: Past Present Future' tour. The tour, celebrating the artist's illustrious 30-year career, will include two special nights at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 2nd and 3rd. The tour commences on August 20th, starting in Washington, D.C. and culminating in Chicago on October 29th.

Get Ready, Tickets Go Live Soon

For those eager to secure a seat at Usher's performances, mark your calendars: tickets for these shows will be available for purchase from February 12th on livenation.com. A special treat for American Express cardholders is early access to a presale commencing on February 8th at 10 a.m.

Creed Returns to the Stage

Meanwhile, rock enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as well. Creed, the rock band known for their distinctive sound and passionate lyrics, has announced a performance at the Scotiabank Arena on November 27th as part of their much-anticipated reunion tour. This unveiling follows the band's earlier disclosure of a July 30th performance at the Budweiser Stage for their 'Summer of 99' tour, which has already sold out, reflecting the high demand for Creed's return to the stage. Opening for Creed at the November concert will be Mammoth WVH, featuring Wolfgang Van Halen, and Three Doors Down.

Tickets Sale for Creed's Concert

Tickets for Creed's November concert will be available for purchase starting this Friday on livenation.com. With the July concert tickets already sold out, fans are advised to act swiftly to secure their spot at this highly anticipated event.