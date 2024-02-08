Unveiling Alice Coltrane's 1971 Carnegie Hall Concert: A Spiritual & Musical Odyssey

In a thrilling revelation for music enthusiasts and jazz aficionados worldwide, a hidden gem from the annals of music history is set to emerge. Alice Coltrane's captivating 1971 performance at the prestigious Carnegie Hall, previously unreleased, will be available to the public through Verve Records. This long-awaited release is slated for March 22, with pre-orders already underway.

A Year-Long Celebration: The 'Year of Alice'

This momentous release is the inaugural event in a year-long celebration titled the 'Year of Alice,' a collaborative endeavor between Verve Records and The John & Alice Coltrane Home. This commemorative year will honor the indelible influence and remarkable body of work of Alice Coltrane, a jazz pianist, composer, and spiritual seeker who left an enduring legacy in the realms of music and spirituality.

A Spiritual and Musical Odyssey: The 1971 Carnegie Hall Concert

The soon-to-be-released album, titled 'Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert,' encapsulates a significant period in Coltrane's life. During this time, she was deeply immersed in her spiritual journey and was profoundly influenced by her trip to India. The concert recording showcases the live rendition of 'Shiva-Loka,' a standout track from her fourth solo album, 'Journey in Satchidananda.' The album, a transcendent fusion of Eastern spirituality and Western music, remains a testament to her innovative and genre-defying vision.

The Carnegie Hall concert featured an ensemble of celebrated jazz musicians, including Pharoah Sanders, Archie Shepp, and members of her 'Journey in Satchidananda' album collaborators. In addition to 'Shiva-Loka,' the set list included another track from 'Journey in Satchidananda' and two pieces by her late husband and jazz legend, John Coltrane.

A Commemorative Event: The Birdland Jazz Club Gathering

To mark the album's launch, a special event will be held at Birdland jazz club in New York City on February 22. The evening will feature performances and talks by an esteemed lineup of musicians and speakers, including Ravi Coltrane and Michelle Coltrane, who will share their insights and reflections on Alice Coltrane's life and music. In attendance will be those who were fortunate enough to witness the original 1971 concert, as well as new generations of listeners eager to delve into the iconic artist's work.

In addition to the live recordings, the album package will include essays by Lauren Du Graf and Alice's producer Ed Michel, providing context and insight into the performance and its significance in Alice Coltrane's career. This release marks the beginning of a series of releases dedicated to Alice Coltrane over the next 12 months, promising a rich exploration of her music and enduring influence.

As we eagerly await the release of 'Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert,' we are reminded of the power of music to transcend boundaries, inspire generations, and unite us in celebration of the human spirit. The 'Year of Alice' promises to be a profound and enlightening journey into the heart of one of jazz music's most groundbreaking and influential artists.