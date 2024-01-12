en English
Education

University of the Philippines Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A Cultural Exploration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:52 pm EST
University of the Philippines Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A Cultural Exploration

In a refreshing move, the University of the Philippines Diliman (UP Diliman) is set to introduce a course dedicated to the work of pop music sensation, Taylor Swift. The course, aimed at analyzing Swift’s influence on music, culture, and myriad other sectors, has sparked immense enthusiasm among the local Swifties, the term attributed to ardent fans of the singer-songwriter.

Swift’s Influence: A Course of Study

UP Diliman’s new elective course will be offered under its BA Broadcast Media Arts and Studies program. The focus will be on the conception, construction, and performance of the ‘female idol’, with Swift’s persona serving as a prime example. The course will delve into Swift’s influence in terms of class, politics, gender, race, and media representation. The objective is to use Swift’s example to elucidate the public and media’s perception of her.

Joining the Global Trend

This initiative by UP Diliman echoes a growing global trend among academic institutions to incorporate studies on contemporary cultural figures and their impacts. The course, titled ‘BMAS 196 WWX – Celebrities Studies: Taylor Swift in Focus’, is slated for the upcoming semester. It will further examine the construction and performance of Taylor Swift as a celebrity and how she shapes perceptions related to class, politics, gender, race, and the fantasies of success and mobility.

Meeting the Cultural Demand

UP Diliman’s decision comes in response to the absence of such a course in the Philippines, despite the nation being dubbed a ‘Taylor Swift nation’ based on listener demographics. The course will be conducted by UP CMC faculty, Dr. Cherish Aileen Brillion, and seeks to cater to the interests and cultural touchpoints of the student body. Thus, the university is not just joining international universities in offering Swift-related courses but also reinforcing its commitment to providing diverse and relevant educational offerings.

Education Music Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

