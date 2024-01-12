en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Universal Music Group Set for Major Layoffs Amidst Industry Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Universal Music Group Set for Major Layoffs Amidst Industry Challenges

Universal Music Group NV, the titan of global music industry, is reportedly setting the stage for a major restructuring move. Known for its roster of superstars such as Taylor Swift and Drake, the company is said to be planning on laying off hundreds of employees within the first quarter of the year. This information comes from sources close to the development who, due to the sensitive nature of the topic, have chosen to remain anonymous.

Major Impact on Recorded Music Division

The layoffs are set to predominantly affect the company’s largest division – recorded music. This division, a significant part of Universal Music’s operations, is poised to bear the brunt of the impending job cuts. The specific reasons for the targeted reductions within this division, however, continue to remain undisclosed.

A Glimpse into Universal Music’s Workforce

As per public filings, Universal Music Group had an approximate workforce of 10,000 employees at the close of 2022. With the news of the impending layoffs, there’s an air of uncertainty amongst the company’s personnel, as they brace themselves for the impending change.

Music Industry in Flux

These layoffs come against a backdrop of significant changes and challenges in the music industry. The advent of digital streaming and changing consumer behavior have forced music companies to adapt and innovate continuously. Whether these layoffs are a part of Universal Music’s strategy to navigate these turbulent waters, is yet to be seen.

0
Business Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
In the heart of Ogun State’s industrial hub, Unilever Nigeria’s Agbara factory, a pivotal conversation unfolded. The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended Unilever Nigeria for its enduring resilience and dedication, marking a century-long presence in Nigeria. The manufacturing giant, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to growth and sustained impact
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
5 mins ago
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
6 mins ago
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits
3 mins ago
Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
3 mins ago
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
South Africa's Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends
3 mins ago
South Africa's Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
10 seconds
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
34 seconds
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
1 min
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
1 min
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
2 mins
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
3 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
3 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
4 mins
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
5 mins
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app