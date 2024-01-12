Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics

Universal Music Group NV, the world’s leading record company, is gearing up to execute a significant reduction in its workforce. The job cuts are expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024, predominantly affecting the recorded music division, the largest sector of the company. This information comes from internal sources who, while familiar with the company’s decisions, were not authorized to disclose this information publicly. Universal Music Group, associated with high-profile artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake, reported a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees at the end of 2022.

Streamlining Operations Amidst Industry Changes

The job cuts at Universal Music Group mirror a broader trend in the media industry. As companies face the necessity to streamline operations and cut down staff numbers, even leading companies in the entertainment and media sectors grapple with adapting to changing market dynamics while ensuring profitability. The company’s third-quarter revenue witnessed a growth of about 3.3% year-on-year and nearly 10% in constant currency. However, the planned layoffs indicate the challenges the music industry faces despite these growth numbers.

Focus on Direct-to-Customer and E-Commerce Operations

According to Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group’s CEO, the company’s focus is shifting towards building direct-to-customer and e-commerce operations. This shift necessitates organizational restructuring to create efficiencies in other areas of the business. The company aims to ‘cut to grow,’ implementing a cost-savings plan. The Q3 2023 revenue figure was up 9.9% YoY at constant currency, and subscription streaming revenues specifically grew 13% YoY.

Music Industry’s Growth Leveling Off

This move comes amidst a leveling-off in industry growth, with other major music groups also experiencing layoffs. Despite previous years of double-digit growth fueled by paid streaming services, the music industry’s sales growth has slowed down. Universal Music Group aims to create efficiencies in other areas of the business while investing in new growth initiatives and developing new artists. The layoffs are part of a larger retrenchment in the media and technology industries.