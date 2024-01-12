en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics

Universal Music Group NV, the world’s leading record company, is gearing up to execute a significant reduction in its workforce. The job cuts are expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024, predominantly affecting the recorded music division, the largest sector of the company. This information comes from internal sources who, while familiar with the company’s decisions, were not authorized to disclose this information publicly. Universal Music Group, associated with high-profile artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake, reported a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees at the end of 2022.

Streamlining Operations Amidst Industry Changes

The job cuts at Universal Music Group mirror a broader trend in the media industry. As companies face the necessity to streamline operations and cut down staff numbers, even leading companies in the entertainment and media sectors grapple with adapting to changing market dynamics while ensuring profitability. The company’s third-quarter revenue witnessed a growth of about 3.3% year-on-year and nearly 10% in constant currency. However, the planned layoffs indicate the challenges the music industry faces despite these growth numbers.

Focus on Direct-to-Customer and E-Commerce Operations

According to Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group’s CEO, the company’s focus is shifting towards building direct-to-customer and e-commerce operations. This shift necessitates organizational restructuring to create efficiencies in other areas of the business. The company aims to ‘cut to grow,’ implementing a cost-savings plan. The Q3 2023 revenue figure was up 9.9% YoY at constant currency, and subscription streaming revenues specifically grew 13% YoY.

Music Industry’s Growth Leveling Off

This move comes amidst a leveling-off in industry growth, with other major music groups also experiencing layoffs. Despite previous years of double-digit growth fueled by paid streaming services, the music industry’s sales growth has slowed down. Universal Music Group aims to create efficiencies in other areas of the business while investing in new growth initiatives and developing new artists. The layoffs are part of a larger retrenchment in the media and technology industries.

0
Business Music
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Major Banks' Net Interest Income Faces Headwinds in 2024
In 2024, major banks face a new financial challenge as the traditional lending model, traditionally a bedrock of their business, faces headwinds. Key players in the banking industry such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup expect a decline in their net interest income (NII), a critical indicator of profitability. A Closer Look at the
Major Banks' Net Interest Income Faces Headwinds in 2024
Navigating the Volatility: Oil Trading in a Fluctuating Market
4 mins ago
Navigating the Volatility: Oil Trading in a Fluctuating Market
Final Trade Recommendations: Analysts Spotlight CCI, MPC, SYK, ABBV, and a 2024 Mystery
6 mins ago
Final Trade Recommendations: Analysts Spotlight CCI, MPC, SYK, ABBV, and a 2024 Mystery
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
3 mins ago
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices
4 mins ago
LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
4 mins ago
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
Latest Headlines
World News
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
2 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
3 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
3 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
5 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
5 mins
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
5 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
6 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
7 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
7 mins
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
23 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app