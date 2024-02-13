Unforgettable Symphonic Journey: Loreto Aramendi's Virtuosic Pipe Organ Performances in Vancouver and Surrey

This Friday, Feb 16, the internationally-renowned Spanish organist, Loreto Aramendi, graces St. James' Church in Vancouver with her virtuosic skill and artistry. The evening promises to be an unforgettable journey through symphonic transcriptions by Liszt, Fauré, Rachmaninoff, and Saint-Saëns, showcasing Aramendi's extraordinary talent on the pipe organ.

A Musical Prodigy

Loreto Aramendi's impressive musical background includes advanced degrees in piano, harpsichord, organ, and chamber music. Her prowess has led her to perform in various countries, collaborate with orchestras, and record critically-acclaimed CDs.

The Main Organist at the Basilica of Santa María del Coro

Based in San Sebastián, Spain, Aramendi holds the prestigious position of main organist at the Basilica of Santa María del Coro. She has previously enthralled Vancouver audiences during her 2023 performance, which concluded with an extended standing ovation.

The St. James' Music Series at Maranatha Canadian Reformed Church

On February 17, Aramendi continues her Canadian tour with a performance at Maranatha Canadian Reformed Church in Surrey. The concert will feature works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Karen Tanaka, Franz Liszt, Richard Wagner, and Maurice Duruflé, played on the church's historic three-manual pipe organ.

This unique instrument is a blend of a 1912 Casavant organ and a 1961-1967 organ built by Stanley Haddon, with tonal alterations and installation by Kenneth A. Hodgson of White Rock.

Aramendi's appearance at St. James' Church and Maranatha Canadian Reformed Church offers an exceptional opportunity for music lovers to witness the brilliance of a world-class organist. Don't miss the chance to be part of these memorable events.

