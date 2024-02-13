Unforgettable Experience Awaits: Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society Presents '9 to 5 The Musical'

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is thrilled to unveil the cast for their much-anticipated production of "9 to 5 The Musical," a spirited comedy inspired by the iconic 1980s film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. The show will be performed at the Strand Theatre from April 20 to 27, with rehearsals already underway since January 3.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Lineup for 9 to 5 The Musical

The principal cast members have been rehearsing their roles four nights a week, and their dedication and talent are evident. Sandra Power, Ashley Lonergan, and Jordan Freeman will be playing the lead roles of Violet, Judy, and Doralee, respectively. Neill Bourke will bring the character of their misogynistic boss, Franklin Hart, to life on stage.

Award-Winning Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Advertisment

One of the most exciting aspects of "9 to 5 The Musical" is the music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The show features many of her popular songs, including the Grammy Award-winning title track, "9 to 5." The Musical Director, Eamon O'Malley, is working closely with the cast to bring these memorable tunes to life.

Accessibility and Inclusivity at the Heart of the Production

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is committed to making their performances accessible to all. American Sign Language interpreters will be available for specific performances, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the show. This dedication to inclusivity is just one more reason to be excited about "9 to 5 The Musical."

Advertisment

Under the direction of Martin McNelis, "9 to 5 The Musical" promises to be an unforgettable experience. The show follows the story of three female coworkers who seek revenge on their sexist boss, Franklin Hart. Along the way, they learn the importance of standing up for themselves and their rights in the workplace.

Tickets for "9 to 5 The Musical" are expected to go on sale in early April. Don't miss your chance to see this hilarious and empowering production. With its star-studded cast, memorable music, and dedication to accessibility and inclusivity, "9 to 5 The Musical" is sure to be a hit.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-13.