Unforgettable 'Celebration' Concert with Deidrey Francois at Unity Spiritual Center in Westlake

Unity Spiritual Center in Westlake set to host 'Celebration' Concert with Deidrey Francois

A Night of Music, Inspiration, and Unity

Mark your calendars for Sat., March 2, 2024, at 7 p.m., as Unity Spiritual Center in Westlake, Ohio, welcomes singer-songwriter Deidrey Francois for an unforgettable 'Celebration' Concert. Francois' powerful voice, captivating stage presence, and ability to span various music genres have made her a sought-after artist worldwide.

A Journey through Black Music History and Society

The 'Celebration' Concert promises an interactive experience for the audience, complete with sing-alongs, trivia, and quick costume changes. Francois will guide concertgoers on a journey through Black musical history and society, showcasing the rich tapestry of musical expression that has shaped today's cultural landscape.

From Legends to Inspiration: Francois' Musical Journey

Deidrey Francois has performed alongside legends such as Jackie Richardson and Patti Austin, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. Her music, which combines soulful blues, rhythmic rock, and jazzy joy, has been featured on CBC radio and earned her a Posi-Award nomination. Francois' commitment to spreading joy and inspiration has led her to perform at Unity Centers across America.

Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary talent live. Tickets for the 'Celebration' Concert are available for purchase online or at the door for $25. Additionally, Francois will be the guest speaker at the center's Sunday service on March 3 at 11 a.m.

Deidrey Francois' upcoming performance at Unity Spiritual Center in Westlake is more than just a concert; it's an opportunity to celebrate the power of music and unity. Get ready to embark on an enlightening expedition through Black musical history and society, led by an artist whose voice and spirit continue to inspire and uplift.

