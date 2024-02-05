Umphrey's McGee Electrifies Columbus with Rare Beatles' Cover 'Flying' on their 2024 Tour

Umphrey's McGee, the prolific American rock band, recently gave a performance at KEMBA Live in Columbus, Ohio that has left a lasting impression on music enthusiasts. The show was characterized by a blend of instrumental pieces, tracks from different eras of the band's career, and a standout cover of The Beatles' song, Flying.

Eclectic Set List

The concert kicked off with instrumental pieces, Catshot and Den, setting the stage for a night of musical exploration. This was followed by It's Not Your Fault from their 2023 album, and then Conduit. A highlight of the first set was the instrumental Number 5, which took the audience on an 11-minute sonic journey, leading into Wellwishers. The first set reached its climax with Miami Virtue and Mulche's Odyssey, the latter being a song from guitarist Jake Cinninger's previous band, Ali Baba's Tahini.

Unforgettable Second Set and Encore

The second act of the concert was just as riveting. It opened with a 19-minute rendition of Hurt Bird Bath, and included a series of songs from the band's extensive catalog, such as Higgins, Walletsworth, and Professor Wormbog. The performance of Intentions Clear from their 2006 album set the stage for the much-anticipated cover of Flying. This Beatles' instrumental track is not frequently performed by Umphrey's McGee, and its performance marked the first since January 2018, breaking a 434 show hiatus.

The concert wrapped up with the song Slacker and an encore performance of Cut The Cable. Currently, the band is on their 2024 Winter Tour, with their next stop being Bloomington, Indiana, promising more unforgettable performances.