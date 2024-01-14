UMG’s Job Cuts and Move to Artist-Centric Model: A New Chapter in the Music Industry

Universal Music Group (UMG), a prominent player in the global music industry, is said to initiate a major restructuring process involving job cuts within the first quarter of 2024. The precise number of layoffs remains undisclosed. This decision signifies a key component of UMG’s strategic plan for the year, as the company ventures towards embracing an ‘artist-centric’ streaming model.

UMG’s New Artist-Centric Model

This model aims at bolstering professional artists while concurrently reducing the prevalence of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content. UMG, with a global workforce of approximately 10,000 employees in 2022, has already commenced its journey in this direction. The company has established a partnership with Deezer, a leading name in music streaming services, offering a ‘double boost’ to professional artists and demonetizing ‘non-artist noise content’ in royalty distributions.

AI-Generated Content: A Threat to Authentic Artistry?

Adding to its commitment towards professional artists, UMG has taken a notable step in removing a viral AI-generated collaboration featuring renowned artists Drake and The Weeknd from streaming platforms. This decisive action indicates UMG’s firm stand against the proliferation of AI-generated music that potentially jeopardizes the authenticity and value of human-created artistry.

UMG’s Business Strategy: ‘Cut to Grow’

Despite the innovative approach, the full impact of the new streaming model on UMG’s business operations is anticipated to unfold over time. CEO Sir Lucian Grainge appears to be focusing on cost-cutting measures to appease shareholders. His statement during an October earnings call using the phrase ‘cut to grow’ indicated a need for strategic reductions. While UMG refrained from officially commenting on these impending job cuts to Bloomberg, a spokesperson underscored the company’s continuous efforts to spearhead growth areas, invest in future developments, and create efficiencies in their operations.

The spokesperson further highlighted UMG’s commitment to A&R and artist development, while also leveraging its scale to adapt to the ever-evolving market dynamics. As UMG embarks on this transformative journey, the global music industry watches with anticipation, awaiting the effects of this new model on artists, employees, and the broader music landscape.