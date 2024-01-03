UK Rapper Skepta Announces Comeback with New Album ‘Knife and Fork’

UK rapper Skepta has announced his comeback to the rap scene, retracting his earlier decision to retire. The acclaimed artist revealed the upcoming release of his new album, ‘Knife and Fork,’ with the first single, ‘Gas Me Up,’ scheduled for release on January 26th. Skepta’s announcement has stirred excitement among his fans, who have eagerly awaited his return since his unexpected departure from rapping following the release of his EP ‘All In’ in 2021.

A Surprise Return to the Music Scene

Initially, Skepta’s ‘All In’ five-song EP was supposed to signify his retirement from the rap industry. However, the British rapper has now declared his return, much to the delight of his worldwide fan base. His forthcoming album, ‘Knife and Fork,’ promises a fresh wave of music, with the first single, ‘Gas Me Up,’ set for release later this month.

Maintaining the Creative Spark

Even during his break from rapping, Skepta maintained his creative prowess. Apart from rapping, the multi-talented artist also ventured into DJing and music production. His house record, ‘Can’t Play Myself,’ served as a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse and proved that his creative flame was still burning bright.

A Teaser for Fans

Skepta took to Instagram to share a preview of his upcoming single and express his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support during his hiatus. His Instagram post offered fans a glimpse into his upcoming album, raising their anticipation for the energy that ‘Gas Me Up’ promises to bring.