en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

UCCS Radio’s Resurgence: From Pandemic Shutdown to National Nomination

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
UCCS Radio’s Resurgence: From Pandemic Shutdown to National Nomination

Once silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Radio has reemerged from the ashes, clinching nominations for Best Streaming/Online Only College Radio Station and Best Student Radio Station Manager at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) Awards. The phoenix-like rise of this station under the deft leadership of Station Manager Caitlyn Branine is a testament to resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

Revival of UCCS Radio

The UCCS Radio, which had been dormant from March 2020 till Spring 2022, experienced a remarkable rebirth under the stewardship of Caitlyn Branine, a 22-year-old communications major. The station, originally established as a project in 2003, had lost all its operational knowledge and documentation due to the pandemic’s shutdown. Branine, along with her father, embarked on a mission in the summer of 2022 to resurrect the station, virtually starting from scratch.

A Unique Blend of Content

Today, UCCS Radio is a vibrant platform offering a diverse mix of programming. It showcases music from local Colorado bands and unique shows curated by students and staff, covering domains such as news, sports, and psychology. The station, operating as an independent entity under UCCS’ Student Life and Leadership program, is financed by student media fees.

Overcoming the Streaming Giants

In a digital landscape dominated by streaming behemoths like Spotify and Pandora, UCCS Radio has carved out a niche for itself. It has managed to establish a presence on campus and beyond, featuring promotions for on-campus activities, and has garnered acclaim for its innovative structure and programming. As Caitlyn Branine prepares to graduate in May, she is focused on appointing a worthy successor to ensure the continuation of UCCS Radio’s legacy.

0
Education Music United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Africa's Education Department Calls for Early NSFAS Applications Amidst Rising Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

Alaskan School District Revitalizes Iñupiaq Immersion Program

By BNN Correspondents

New Intake for Early Childhood Education Program at Okanagan College

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal

By Shivani Chauhan

Mad River Schools Seek New Board Member: Here's How to Apply ...
@Education · 17 mins
Mad River Schools Seek New Board Member: Here's How to Apply ...
heart comment 0
Tate Geological Museum Invites Young Minds to Explore Ancient Aquatic Life

By BNN Correspondents

Tate Geological Museum Invites Young Minds to Explore Ancient Aquatic Life
Mentor’s Nick Blackburn: Wrestling Towards a Long-Standing Dream

By Salman Khan

Mentor's Nick Blackburn: Wrestling Towards a Long-Standing Dream
Shifting Sands in Federal Student Loan System: Great Lakes Ceases Loan Servicing, Nelnet Takes Over

By Rafia Tasleem

Shifting Sands in Federal Student Loan System: Great Lakes Ceases Loan Servicing, Nelnet Takes Over
Medomak Valley’s Nick DePatsy Celebrates 400th Win: A Testament to Triumph and Tenacity

By Salman Khan

Medomak Valley's Nick DePatsy Celebrates 400th Win: A Testament to Triumph and Tenacity
Latest Headlines
World News
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
31 seconds
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
1 min
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
1 min
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
2 mins
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
2 mins
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
2 mins
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
2 mins
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
2 mins
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
32 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app