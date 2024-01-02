UCCS Radio’s Resurgence: From Pandemic Shutdown to National Nomination

Once silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Radio has reemerged from the ashes, clinching nominations for Best Streaming/Online Only College Radio Station and Best Student Radio Station Manager at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) Awards. The phoenix-like rise of this station under the deft leadership of Station Manager Caitlyn Branine is a testament to resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

Revival of UCCS Radio

The UCCS Radio, which had been dormant from March 2020 till Spring 2022, experienced a remarkable rebirth under the stewardship of Caitlyn Branine, a 22-year-old communications major. The station, originally established as a project in 2003, had lost all its operational knowledge and documentation due to the pandemic’s shutdown. Branine, along with her father, embarked on a mission in the summer of 2022 to resurrect the station, virtually starting from scratch.

A Unique Blend of Content

Today, UCCS Radio is a vibrant platform offering a diverse mix of programming. It showcases music from local Colorado bands and unique shows curated by students and staff, covering domains such as news, sports, and psychology. The station, operating as an independent entity under UCCS’ Student Life and Leadership program, is financed by student media fees.

Overcoming the Streaming Giants

In a digital landscape dominated by streaming behemoths like Spotify and Pandora, UCCS Radio has carved out a niche for itself. It has managed to establish a presence on campus and beyond, featuring promotions for on-campus activities, and has garnered acclaim for its innovative structure and programming. As Caitlyn Branine prepares to graduate in May, she is focused on appointing a worthy successor to ensure the continuation of UCCS Radio’s legacy.