U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass Quintet to Perform Free Concert in Flint

On January 19, the Ceremonial Brass quintet, the official ceremonial ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, will perform a free concert at the Flint Institute of Music Dort Music Center. This performance is part of their community relations tour, aiming to honor military service, inspire patriotism, and foster relationships worldwide.

The Quintet’s Mission

The Ceremonial Brass quintet is one of six ensembles that make up the U.S. Air Force Band. Based in Washington, D.C., its 41 active-duty musicians provide musical support for various official events, from funerals at Arlington National Cemetery to welcoming foreign dignitaries at the White House and Pentagon. Their mission goes beyond mere performance. They aim to honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connect with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force.

Education and Community Engagement

As part of their community outreach, the quintet will also perform an educational concert for school students in Flint earlier in the day. Master Sgt. Jess Lightner, the band’s tuba player, expressed the group’s eagerness to engage with the community following the performance. Their tour includes performances at Bowling Green and Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

The Quintet’s Repertoire

The quintet’s repertoire primarily features American composers, reflecting their mission to inspire patriotism and honor military service. Through music, they aim to build bridges and foster understanding, using the universal language of music to connect with audiences at home and abroad.