u-he Unveils Zebralette 3: A New Era for Freeware Synthesizers

u-he, a globally recognized software synth developer, has excited the music tech community with the announcement of Zebralette 3, the forthcoming version of its acclaimed freeware synthesizer. The news broke at NAMM 2024, an annual music product trade show, where u-he offered a sneak peek of the product. However, the public beta phase, eagerly awaited by synth enthusiasts worldwide, is yet to commence.

Continuing the Legacy of Freeware Excellence

As with its predecessors, Zebralette 3 will remain a free software synth, underscoring u-he's commitment to nurturing the growth of the global music tech community. This version serves as a stripped-down edition of the much-anticipated Zebra 3, providing users with a taste of the full software's capabilities.

Enhanced Sonic Capabilities

Zebralette 3 boasts a single Zebra oscillator and a multi-stage envelope generator (MSEG), in addition to a variety of modulators and effects from u-he's comprehensive collection. This update is designed to broaden the synth's sonic possibilities, allowing users to explore new dimensions of sound creation.

Visual Editors: A Leap Towards Consistency

Another focal point of the Zebralette 3 update is the improvement of visual editors' consistency, a move set to significantly enhance user experience. While the beta version was not ready in time for NAMM 2024, it is slated for public testing in the coming weeks, pending the resolution of any remaining bugs.