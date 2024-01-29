TXT's New Lightstick Design Reflects their Musical Evolution

In a move that has stirred mixed reactions from fans, Big Hit Entertainment, the management company of the K-pop boy group TXT, has released a new version of the group's official lightstick, MOABONG. The lightstick has undergone a significant design evolution, transitioning from the original disc-shaped top to a rounded sphere, while maintaining the beloved teal and white color scheme.

Reflecting Musical Evolution

The newly evolved MOABONG is seen as a reflection of TXT's own transformation. Since their debut, the group has evolved from producing cheerful, energetic music to exploring darker themes. This shift is evident in recent releases like 'Good Boy Gone Bad' and 'Sugar Rush Ride.' The mature look of the new MOABONG elegantly mirrors this transition, embodying the group's growth and development.

Fan Reactions to Design Change

Fans have expressed varying opinions on the design update. Some appreciate the subtle changes, viewing them as a fitting representation of the group's growth. However, others have expressed disappointment, believing that the new design loses the original's playful and energetic vibe. Despite the diverse views, the anticipation for the official release of the new MOABONG is palpable.

Significance of Lightsticks in K-pop Culture

Lightsticks are more than mere fan merchandise in the K-pop industry; they are a symbol of fandom and solidarity. Fans bring lightsticks to concerts to show their support, and the unique designs serve as a visual representation of their favorite artists. The release of a new lightstick design, therefore, carries significant weight among fans.