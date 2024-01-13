en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Two Harbors to Host Legendary Country Acts Shenandoah and Bellamy Brothers

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Two Harbors to Host Legendary Country Acts Shenandoah and Bellamy Brothers

The placid town of Two Harbors, located in Northern Minnesota, prepares itself to resonate with the tunes of two legendary country music acts scheduled to grace the summer of 2024. The Lake County’s tourism bureau, Lovin’ Lake County, recently announced this musical bonanza, promising a series of memorable nights for the residents and visitors.

Shenandoah Returns to Two Harbors

The Grammy Award-winning 1990s country group Shenandoah, loved for their hits including “Next To You, Next To Me”, “Two Dozen Roses”, and “Church On Cumberland Road”, will be the first to perform. The event is set for Friday, June 14, at the Lake County Fairgrounds. This is a return for Shenandoah, as they were previously slated to perform in Two Harbors during the summer of 2022. However, the show was canceled due to organizational issues. The eager fans can start purchasing tickets for the upcoming Shenandoah show from Thursday, February 1.

Bellamy Brothers to Headline Heritage Days Street Dance

The Grammy-nominated Bellamy Brothers, revered for their 1976 hit “Let Your Love Flow” and other chart-toppers like “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)”, will be the second act in the lineup. They are set to perform at the Two Harbors Heritage Days Street Dance, a free event scheduled for Friday, July 12, held in Downtown Two Harbors. The details for this highly anticipated July show are yet to be announced, but the buzz is already palpable.

A Boost for Lake County’s Tourism

These concerts are expected to be a significant shot in the arm for Lake County’s tourism. Janelle Jones, the executive director of Lovin’ Lake County, expressed her enthusiasm about bringing these prominent acts to the community. Her vision is to entertain both the residents and visitors in a way they’ve never experienced before. For more updates on these concerts and other events in Lake County, readers can head to the Lovin’ Lake County website.

0
Music United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
3 mins ago
Michael Schenker: An Icon's Refusal to Join Ozzy Osbourne's Band
In the early 1980s, following the untimely death of Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne, the British heavy metal vocalist, found himself in a predicament. The search for a replacement guitarist led him to Michael Schenker, a virtuoso German guitarist known for his tenure with UFO and Scorpions and his burgeoning solo career with the Michael Schenker
Michael Schenker: An Icon's Refusal to Join Ozzy Osbourne's Band
Trey Songz's Shirt-Tearing Act Ignites Cheers at Juicy Fest Melbourne 2024
14 mins ago
Trey Songz's Shirt-Tearing Act Ignites Cheers at Juicy Fest Melbourne 2024
Niagara Falls Music Community Mourns the Loss of Respected Educator and Trumpeter, Paul Wos
19 mins ago
Niagara Falls Music Community Mourns the Loss of Respected Educator and Trumpeter, Paul Wos
Ihsahn Announces Eighth Solo Album: A Return to Symphonic Black Metal Roots
4 mins ago
Ihsahn Announces Eighth Solo Album: A Return to Symphonic Black Metal Roots
A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene
8 mins ago
A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene
Charting the Success of Russ and Nicki Minaj in the Music Industry
11 mins ago
Charting the Success of Russ and Nicki Minaj in the Music Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
24 seconds
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
35 seconds
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
1 min
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
2 mins
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
2 mins
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
2 mins
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
2 mins
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
3 mins
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
57 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app