Two Harbors to Host Legendary Country Acts Shenandoah and Bellamy Brothers

The placid town of Two Harbors, located in Northern Minnesota, prepares itself to resonate with the tunes of two legendary country music acts scheduled to grace the summer of 2024. The Lake County’s tourism bureau, Lovin’ Lake County, recently announced this musical bonanza, promising a series of memorable nights for the residents and visitors.

Shenandoah Returns to Two Harbors

The Grammy Award-winning 1990s country group Shenandoah, loved for their hits including “Next To You, Next To Me”, “Two Dozen Roses”, and “Church On Cumberland Road”, will be the first to perform. The event is set for Friday, June 14, at the Lake County Fairgrounds. This is a return for Shenandoah, as they were previously slated to perform in Two Harbors during the summer of 2022. However, the show was canceled due to organizational issues. The eager fans can start purchasing tickets for the upcoming Shenandoah show from Thursday, February 1.

Bellamy Brothers to Headline Heritage Days Street Dance

The Grammy-nominated Bellamy Brothers, revered for their 1976 hit “Let Your Love Flow” and other chart-toppers like “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)”, will be the second act in the lineup. They are set to perform at the Two Harbors Heritage Days Street Dance, a free event scheduled for Friday, July 12, held in Downtown Two Harbors. The details for this highly anticipated July show are yet to be announced, but the buzz is already palpable.

A Boost for Lake County’s Tourism

These concerts are expected to be a significant shot in the arm for Lake County’s tourism. Janelle Jones, the executive director of Lovin’ Lake County, expressed her enthusiasm about bringing these prominent acts to the community. Her vision is to entertain both the residents and visitors in a way they’ve never experienced before. For more updates on these concerts and other events in Lake County, readers can head to the Lovin’ Lake County website.