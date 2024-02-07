Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Big Boi Announce Joint Summer Tour and New Track Release

Renowned musicians, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Outkast's Big Boi have announced a series of six joint tour dates for the upcoming summer. The lineup includes a special performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 4th. The musical journey will commence on June 11th at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina, and will traverse through Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

The Road to Hollywood Bowl

The final show before the grand Hollywood Bowl performance is slated to take place at Cain Park Evans Amphitheater in Cleveland Heights on June 20th. In addition to this exciting tour, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue have another treat for their fans. They have scheduled a separate show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on June 16th. The show promises an unforgettable night with Neal Francis as the special guest.

Tickets and New Track Release

Music enthusiasts can mark their calendars for February 9th, the day when tickets for the tour go on sale. In addition to the tour announcement, Trombone Shorty has also delighted fans with a new track release. Titled 'Mardi Gras Morning', the track is recorded with childhood friend Sammy Cyrus under the project name Saint Brass, and it is a celebratory tribute to the Mardi Gras season.

A Summer of Music and Celebration

The joint venture of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi offers a unique blend of jazz, hip hop, and funk that promises to enthrall audiences. As fans gear up for the summer tour, they can also anticipate more musical surprises, as these artists are known for their innovative collaborations and electrifying performances. The upcoming tour is not just a series of concerts; it's a celebration of music, heritage, and the joyous spirit of Mardi Gras.