Travis Scott's Journey: The Influence of Parents and Their Role in His Philanthropy

Travis Scott, the Grammy-nominated rapper and producer, has not only swept the music world with his songs but also left a mark with his influential style. Born Jacques Webster II, on April 30, 1991, Travis's journey to stardom was significantly shaped by his parents, Jacques Webster Sr., a musician himself, and Wanda Webster, a former employee at AT&T.

Early Life and Influences

Travis's early years were spent with his grandmother, Sealie, in Sunnyside, Houston. Later, he moved to Missouri City to live with his parents, who were also raising his twin siblings, Joshua and Jordan. The rapper attributes his musical prowess to his father and his unique sense of style to his mother.

A Leap of Faith

Despite an initial period of struggle when Travis dropped out of the University of Texas to pursue music without informing them, his parents have remained his stalwarts. Their support strengthened over time, especially after seeing his determination and success in the music industry.

The Cactus Jack Foundation

Today, Travis's parents play an active role in his philanthropic endeavor, the Cactus Jack Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to empowering young people and students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Houston, his hometown. It offers scholarships and other support to help them realize their potential.

Personal Life and Parenthood

On the personal front, Travis shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. His relationship with his parents has further evolved after becoming a father himself. They continue to be proud and actively involved in his life, music, and charitable endeavors, showcasing how far the rapper has come from his humble beginnings.