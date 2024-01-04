en English
Travis Scott’s ‘Backr00ms’ Triggers Speculations About Kylie Jenner

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Travis Scott, the Houston-born rapper and producer, has stirred a storm with his new release ‘Backr00ms,’ featuring Playboi Carti. The song, which dropped recently, has been interpreted by many as a criticism of his ex-partner, Kylie Jenner. The lyrics, which allude to drug use and express a preference for women with fuller figures, has led to speculation that Scott is throwing shade at Jenner.

‘Backr00ms’ Hits the Charts and Sparks Conversation

The music video for ‘Backr00ms’ has quickly gained traction on YouTube, trending at No. 1 and amassing an impressive 7.3 million views. The discussions it has sparked are not just confined to the music world. A Kardashians Reddit subforum has seen a flurry of activity, with users suggesting that Jenner may be using drugs, seemingly backing up the implications in Scott’s lyrics.

Scott’s Lyrics: A Window into Kylie Jenner’s Personal Life?

This isn’t the first time Scott has seemingly referenced Jenner in his music. In a previous song titled ‘Meltdown,’ he allegedly alluded to Jenner’s current boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet. Jenner and Scott, parents of two children, ended their relationship in late 2022 or early 2023. Since then, Jenner has been romantically linked to Chalamet.

The Kardashian-Jenner Family: No Stranger to Public Scrutiny

The speculation surrounding Jenner’s personal life and Scott’s lyrics continues the long-standing pattern of public scrutiny and commentary that the Kardashian-Jenner family has faced over the years. Kim Kardashian, another member of the famous clan, has also experienced similar commentary from her ex-partners.

As the story unfolds, fans and critics alike are left to interpret the lyrics, try to read between the lines, and wait for any potential responses from the individuals mentioned in the song. With the song still trending, it’s clear that Scott’s ‘Backr00ms’ has hit a nerve, becoming more than just a musical release, but a subject of widespread conversation.

Music United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

