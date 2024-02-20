Touring Tales: The Highs and Lows of Musical Journeys from Crawlers to Pet Needs

In the kaleidoscope of the music industry, two bands stand out for their raw portrayal of touring life, each from their unique vantage points. Crawlers, with their fresh take on the vulnerabilities of a debut album, and Pet Needs, through their evolved third album 'Intermittent Fast Living', offer us a glimpse into the relentless world of music tours and the personal and financial tolls they exact on artists.

The Road Less Traveled: Challenges of Touring

The life of a musician on the road is often glamorized, conjuring images of ecstatic crowds, endless travels, and the thrill of live performances. Yet, behind the curtain lies a reality fraught with challenges, more so in the post-Brexit world. Holly Minto, the compelling voice behind Crawlers, sheds light on the stark financial challenges that emerging artists face. 'The cost of international travel', she notes, 'has skyrocketed', leaving many up-and-coming artists grappling with expenses that threaten to overshadow their passion.

Minto's insights into the pressures of touring underscore a narrative familiar to many in the industry yet seldom discussed outside its circles. The financial strain, coupled with the emotional toll of being away from loved ones, casts a long shadow over the allure of touring. For bands like Crawlers, without substantial financial backing, these challenges are not just hurdles but potential barriers to sharing their art with the world.

Intermittent Fast Living: A Sonic Journey

On the flip side of the touring coin, Pet Needs' latest album, 'Intermittent Fast Living', emerges as a beacon of evolution and resilience. With a narrative that dives deep into the essence of life on the road, the album stands as a testament to the band's growth, both musically and personally. The lead single, 'Separation Anxiety', explores the heightened emotions of love experienced amidst the tumult of touring, striking a chord with those familiar with the bittersweet farewells and reunions that punctuate life on the road.

Tracks like 'Trip' and 'Burning Building' delve into the duality of touring life, encapsulating the exhilaration and the volatility of the music industry. Yet, amidst these narratives of struggle and uncertainty, love remains a recurrent theme. 'Self-Restraint' and 'Lucid' navigate the affection for both home and the journey, culminating in the closing track 'Buried Together', a nostalgic ode to love and life.

The album's sonic quality, elevated by producer George Perks, signifies Pet Needs' refined approach to production and lyricism, marking a significant leap from their previous works. Through 'Intermittent Fast Living', Pet Needs offers a sonic representation of the music scene's highs and lows, embodying the essence of the touring life's dual nature.

The Future of Touring: A Call to Action

The narratives shared by Crawlers and Pet Needs underscore a critical juncture in the music industry. As artists navigate the complexities of post-Brexit travel and the inherent challenges of touring, a question looms large: what does the future hold for the next generation of musicians?

The financial and emotional tolls of touring, highlighted by Minto's candid insights, coupled with the evolving narratives captured in 'Intermittent Fast Living', serve as a clarion call for change. They urge industry stakeholders, policymakers, and fans to rally support for artists, ensuring that the path to sharing music across borders does not become an insurmountable journey.