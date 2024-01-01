Toni Braxton Dismisses Rumors of Secret Wedding to Birdman

R&B icon, Toni Braxton, has taken to Instagram to dispel rumors that she tied the knot with rapper Birdman in a clandestine ceremony in Mexico. The multi-award-winning singer labeled the circulating tales as ‘FAKENEWS’, reassuring fans and followers that both she and Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, remain unattached. The rumors, it seems, were sparked by a news story boasting a congratulatory headline about the speculative nuptials.

Braxton and Birdman: A History of Love and Friendship

Despite the whirlwind of gossip, Braxton confirmed unequivocally that she and Birdman are not, and have never been, lawfully wedded partners. The Grammy winner also took the opportunity to clear the air about their relationship status, revealing that their romantic journey has reached its end. The pair had been involved in an on-again-off-again relationship since their engagement was called off in 2019. Their association goes back to the turn of the millennium, when they teamed up for musical collaborations and eventually started dating in 2016.

Braxton has spoken fondly of Birdman in the past, crediting him as a pillar of support during her struggle with Lupus. They had excited fans in 2018 with the announcement of their engagement, a commitment that was, unfortunately, called off at the start of the following year.

Braxton’s Past Relationships

Prior to Birdman, Braxton was married to Keri Lewis from 2001 until their separation in 2013. The former couple share two sons together. As it stands, both Braxton and Birdman are single and focusing on their individual lives, putting to rest the rumor mill for the time being.