en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tom Sansone: The New CFO and COO of SoundCloud

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Tom Sansone: The New CFO and COO of SoundCloud

SoundCloud, a leading artist-first platform, has announced the appointment of Tom Sansone as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sansone, with more than 20 years of experience in the technology and music industries, is renowned for his proficiency in spearheading business transformations.

A Strategic Appointment

In his new position at SoundCloud, Sansone will be responsible for amplifying operational rigor, overseeing corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, enhancing financial performance, and capital structuring. He will report directly to CEO Eliah Seton, with whom he will collaborate to actualize SoundCloud’s industry-changing vision.

Proven Expertise in Business Transformation

Tom Sansone’s career is marked by significant positions in global financial and operational roles. Before joining SoundCloud, he served as the CFO of Kobalt Music Group, where he played an instrumental role in operational restructuring and profitable growth. During his tenure, he managed transactions worth approximately $2.6 billion.

Earlier, Sansone served as the COO and CFO of Gilt Groupe, contributing to substantial company growth. He also spent considerable time at Arthur Anderson and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the early stages of his professional journey.

Education and Board Positions

Sansone is a finance and accounting graduate from Gettysburg College and holds an MBA from Georgetown University. In addition to his corporate roles, he is actively involved in advisory and board roles for various start-up companies. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of Blair Academy.

SoundCloud, founded in 2007, boasts more than 375 million tracks from 40 million artists and continues to innovate with tools and services that support artists while enhancing music discovery and sharing.

0
Business Music
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Zefiro Methane Corp.: Pioneering Advancements in Methane Leak Remediation
In a noteworthy stride towards curbing methane emissions, Zefiro Methane Corp. has made remarkable progress in establishing the market for carbon credits tied to methane leak remediation. The company’s groundbreaking efforts in 2023 have set the stage for a transformative approach to tackling methane emissions from orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States.
Zefiro Methane Corp.: Pioneering Advancements in Methane Leak Remediation
Drivewyze Launches Free Safety System for Commercial Truck Drivers
5 mins ago
Drivewyze Launches Free Safety System for Commercial Truck Drivers
OSHA Proposes $275K Fine on Nebraska Beef Following Safety Violations
6 mins ago
OSHA Proposes $275K Fine on Nebraska Beef Following Safety Violations
Kellen Giuda Takes on Capital Markets with KG Capital; Sells American Military News
1 min ago
Kellen Giuda Takes on Capital Markets with KG Capital; Sells American Military News
KULR Technology Group's Stock Uptick Sparks Investor Interest
3 mins ago
KULR Technology Group's Stock Uptick Sparks Investor Interest
Nanoleaf Debuts First-Ever Exterior Lights at CES 2024 Amid Other Global Tech Updates
4 mins ago
Nanoleaf Debuts First-Ever Exterior Lights at CES 2024 Amid Other Global Tech Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk
12 seconds
Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
25 seconds
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
1 min
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
2 mins
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
Jacksonville Jaguars Undertake Major Overhaul of Defensive Coaching Staff
3 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Undertake Major Overhaul of Defensive Coaching Staff
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
3 mins
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
4 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
5 mins
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
6 mins
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
54 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app