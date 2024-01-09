Tom Sansone: The New CFO and COO of SoundCloud

SoundCloud, a leading artist-first platform, has announced the appointment of Tom Sansone as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sansone, with more than 20 years of experience in the technology and music industries, is renowned for his proficiency in spearheading business transformations.

A Strategic Appointment

In his new position at SoundCloud, Sansone will be responsible for amplifying operational rigor, overseeing corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, enhancing financial performance, and capital structuring. He will report directly to CEO Eliah Seton, with whom he will collaborate to actualize SoundCloud’s industry-changing vision.

Proven Expertise in Business Transformation

Tom Sansone’s career is marked by significant positions in global financial and operational roles. Before joining SoundCloud, he served as the CFO of Kobalt Music Group, where he played an instrumental role in operational restructuring and profitable growth. During his tenure, he managed transactions worth approximately $2.6 billion.

Earlier, Sansone served as the COO and CFO of Gilt Groupe, contributing to substantial company growth. He also spent considerable time at Arthur Anderson and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the early stages of his professional journey.

Education and Board Positions

Sansone is a finance and accounting graduate from Gettysburg College and holds an MBA from Georgetown University. In addition to his corporate roles, he is actively involved in advisory and board roles for various start-up companies. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of Blair Academy.

SoundCloud, founded in 2007, boasts more than 375 million tracks from 40 million artists and continues to innovate with tools and services that support artists while enhancing music discovery and sharing.