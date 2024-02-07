Todrick Hall Steps into 'Burlesque the Musical' as Sean

Renowned artist Todrick Hall, celebrated for his dynamism and versatility across a myriad of sectors in the entertainment industry, has been unveiled as Sean in the inaugural stage rendition of the popular movie 'Burlesque.' This much-anticipated musical is primed for its first UK previews at the prestigious Manchester Opera House on June 13, 2024, and is already heralding a series of booked to capacity performances running until June 29.

'Burlesque the Musical' Takes the Stage

Following its debut in Manchester, 'Burlesque the Musical' is slated to migrate to the Theatre Royal in Glasgow, gracing the stage from September 11 through to September 28, 2024. After its Scottish run, the show will return to Manchester before eventually making a grand entrance on the coveted stage of London's West End.

News of Todrick Hall's casting and the show's impending debut was delivered through a riveting music video. Hall, who has already made significant strides in the industry, is expected to bring his unique flair and vibrant energy to the role.

A Star-studded Cast

The production boasts a formidable cast, with Jess Folley taking on the lead role of Ali, a character immortalized on the silver screen by Christina Aguilera. Supporting her are other remarkable talents such as George Maguire and social media sensation Jess Qualter.

'Burlesque the Musical': A Journey of Self-discovery

'Burlesque the Musical' narrates the captivating story of Ali, who embarks on a journey to New York in pursuit of her mother and stumbles upon a vivacious underground club that completely upends her life. The musical, under the accomplished direction and choreography of Nick Winston, with a script penned by Steven Antin and enriched by additional material from Kate Wetherhead, promises to be a glamorous, inspiring tale of self-discovery and the embrace of one's authentic self. With a soundtrack echoing the voices of Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall, and Jess Folley, the show is set to captivate audiences with its exuberance and powerful message.