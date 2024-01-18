Todd Rundgren Unveils 'Me/We Tour' 2024: An Excursion into Classic Hits and Covers

In a thrilling announcement for music enthusiasts, 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Todd Rundgren, has unveiled plans for his upcoming 'Me/We Tour' 2024. The highly anticipated tour will span 38 concerts across North America, commencing in April and concluding in July.

An Array of Venues and Stellar Performances

With a tour itinerary encompassing theaters, performing arts centers, and casinos, Rundgren's fans are in for a welcome variety of experiences. The tour schedule includes multiple dates in New York and New Jersey, promising an exciting opportunity for fans in these regions. The setlist for the tour will feature Rundgren's chart-topping hits like 'I Saw The Light' and 'Hello, It's Me', in addition to a collection of classic Motown and R&B covers.

Securing Tickets and Expectations

Tickets for the 'Me/We Tour' will be available for public sale on Ticketmaster. However, fans eager to secure their spot ahead of the official sale date can resort to secondary market platforms like Vivid Seats. Pricing on these platforms may vary, thereby offering options for a wide range of budgets. Based on Rundgren's previous shows, attendees can anticipate an expansive performance, covering a spectrum of his songs and popular covers. His final U.S. show in 2023, for instance, featured renditions of songs from The Impressions, The Miracles, and Marvin Gaye.

Rundgren's Recent Ventures and Other '70s Icons on Tour

Beyond touring, Rundgren has been creatively active, releasing an album titled 'Space Force' in October 2022. The album boasts collaborations with artists such as Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, and Rick Nielsen, accentuating Rundgren's eclectic musical style. As the music landscape of 2024 shapes up, other iconic '70s acts are also hitting the road. Music fans can look forward to performances by The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Stevie Nicks, and Styx with Foreigner, among others.