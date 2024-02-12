Toby Keith's Posthumous Triumph: '35 Biggest Hits' Reaches No. 1 on Billboard 200

Country music icon Toby Keith's posthumous success captivates the charts and hearts. A week following his untimely death at 62, his 2008 album "35 Biggest Hits" soared to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, marking Keith's fifth chart-topping album and first since 2010.

A Surge in Streams and Sales

The late singer's fans demonstrated their love and admiration, propelling the album to the top with a surge in streams and sales. "35 Biggest Hits" accumulated 66,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 8, with 46,000 of those units coming from streaming, 11,000 from album sales, and 9,000 from track equivalent albums.

Keith Joins Elite Posthumous No. 1 Ranks

Toby Keith's achievement makes him the first musician to posthumously top the Billboard 200 since the summer of 2021. This milestone follows the success of Pop Smoke, who previously held the posthumous No. 1 title. Additionally, "35 Biggest Hits" is the first retrospective album to reach No. 1 since BTS' "Proof," highlighting the enduring appeal of Keith's music.

A Country Music Phenomenon

Keith's album also broke a nine-year drought for country music on the Billboard 200, as it is the first time since 2015 that one country album has replaced another at the No. 1 position. This achievement showcases the remarkable impact of Toby Keith on the country music landscape. In the wake of Toby Keith's passing, his indelible legacy lives on through his music. The outpouring of support from fans, fellow musicians, and industry figures like Stephen Colbert and Zach Bryan, who paid tribute to the late singer, serves as a testament to Keith's lasting influence on country music.