TME and UMG Renew Strategic Licensing Agreement: A New Chapter in Music Collaboration

In a significant move underscoring the thriving partnership between two music industry giants, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Universal Music Group (UMG) have renewed their multi-year strategic licensing agreement. This renewal not only reinforces the alliance between these powerhouses but also underlines their shared commitment to benefiting artists and enhancing the music experience for aficionados.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

The renewed agreement ensures that TME, a leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, continues to have access to UMG’s extensive music catalog for its platforms. This includes popular music streaming platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. Furthermore, the agreement encompasses music streaming in advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos and high-definition (HD) – a testament to the shared vision of offering superior audio experiences to listeners.

Enriching the Music Ecosystem

Executives from both TME and UMG expressed their enthusiasm about the continued partnership, emphasizing the potential to promote growth, provide fair compensation for artists, and create exceptional experiences for music lovers. As part of the agreement, UMG will focus its efforts on signing and supporting the best talent from Greater China, thereby fostering the growth of local artists. Simultaneously, TME will continue to explore innovative ways to facilitate artist-fan interactions, a cornerstone of its mission to offer comprehensive music content.

Driving Innovation Through Music

From online music and audio, karaoke, live streaming, to concerts, TME’s mission encompasses providing a diverse range of music-related services. On the other hand, UMG, known for its comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across various genres, is committed to enhancing artist development and fan engagement through new services and platforms. Together, these two companies are poised to redefine the music landscape, fostering an environment that supports talent, promotes growth, and offers innovative experiences for users and artists alike.