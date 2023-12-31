en English
Music

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

Delta State, Nigeria, was the pulsating heart of an unforgettable musical extravaganza this past week. The RATATA FIESTA 1.0, hosted at the DY Event place in Warri, showcased the dazzling talent of Nigerian music sensation, TJ Hays, also known as Ayikimi Oghenetejiri. The event, far from a mere concert, was a vibrant celebration that brought together a diverse and influential audience.

Star-Studded Audience

The audience was a veritable who’s who of Nigerian society, from CEOs and business moguls to politicians and stars of the entertainment industry. Among the distinguished attendees were luminaries such as Kestin Pondi, CEO of Tantita Security, and Hon. Onos Oborevwori.

More than Music: Youth Empowerment and Fashion

But the night was not just about music. The event also hosted an empowering initiative led by Engr. Kestin Pondi. This program supported a physically challenged bassist, Mr. Simeon Oghenevwegba, from the TJ HAYS RATATA band, demonstrating an inspiring spirit of inclusivity and resilience. In addition, the event was a beaming platform for local fashion, with attendees dressed in their most elegant attire.

Gratitude and Future Plans

The PMAN chairman from Warri, along with other members of the entertainment industry, expressed their gratitude to TJ Hays for his significant contribution to both the local economy and the fashion industry. The event was hailed as a roaring success, with stakeholders eagerly anticipating future iterations and calling for more sponsorship from the private and public sectors. TJ Hays, riding high on the wave of appreciation, announced that the RATATA FIESTA is set to become an annual event, with plans to expand to other locations.

Music Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

