Tim Freedman Reflects on The Whitlams’ Kings Park Return After 20 Years, New Musical Ventures

He hasn't performed there in 20 years but it doesn't take much to take Tim Freedman, frontman of The Whitlams, on a nostalgic journey back to Kings Park. The Whitlams -- and their bittersweet balladry, quirky storytelling and rollicking pub boogie -- were Australian favourites in 2004 when they were one of the first acts to share their sound and stage with an accompanying full orchestra.

Advertisment

Nostalgic Return to Kings Park

"I've got very fond memories of Kings Park, it was the first place we did an orchestral show," Freedman recollected, ahead of The Whitlams' return to one of Perth's favourite and most picturesque outdoor music spaces. "I can remember ducks landing in the pond as the strings soared. I think we were the second act to play one of those collaborations (with the WA Symphony Orchestra)." Some 4000 picnickers packed Kings Park on a Saturday night for that collaboration and Freedman and his band -- dressed in retro suits -- captivated each and every one from the start, launching with hit ballad No Aphrodesiac.

Blending Genres and Generations

Advertisment

"The night was a convincing reminder (if we needed it!) that The Whitlams have secured a place as Australian musical icons. Their musical maturity enables them to reach across style and genre and speak to audiences with their moody and versatile folk sound." Freedman, reflecting on the band's rambunctious style and that experience in Kings Park, said those early WASO shows gave birth to a rise in orchestra collaborations across Australia. "It was very exciting for us because it was such a new experience," he said. "That set us off on a whole new journey. We ended up playing with all the State orchestras after WASO was original enough to be the first to ask us."

Exploring New Musical Directions

When The Whitlams take the stage, no doubt renditions of late 1990s chart-toppers No Aphrodesiac, Blow Up The Pokies and You Sound Like Louis Burdett will be popular. But Freedman hopes anyone who has seen those songs and others from The Whitlams live before can appreciate an even better performance this time around. Freedman has continued to experiment and collaborate, most recently forming an alt-country line-up known as The Whitlams Black Stump, set to release a new album March 8. He described the group's sound as country and the themes of its songs as "just little kitchen sink dramas", as opposed to modern music's obsession with love, sex and violence. "One is not surprised by life quite as much as one is in one's mid 20s," he said of the challenges after years of songwriting.