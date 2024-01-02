en English
Business

Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift’s Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift's Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings

Music sensations like Taylor Swift often draw crowds in the thousands, but the flip side of this popularity is the unscrupulous ticket scalpers who exploit excited fans. The recent surge in ticket scalping for Taylor Swift’s concerts has sparked warnings for fans and initiated government intervention.

Government Cracks Down on Scalping

The Victorian government has initiated a crackdown against ticket scalpers, removing around 1,000 tickets to Taylor Swift’s Melbourne concerts from resale sites due to price gouging. This move comes in response to scalpers inflating prices up to 400% above their original value. The state government has even declared Taylor Swift’s shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as major events, making it illegal to sell tickets for more than 10% above face value.

Violators of this decree face steep consequences. Fines for individuals facilitating illegal ticket sales can reach up to $10,000, while corporations may be fined as much as $50,000. A formal warning will precede these fines, serving as a stern deterrent to those considering such fraudulent activities.

Genuine Fans Bear the Brunt

The primary victims of such ticket scalping are genuine fans eager to attend Taylor Swift’s concerts. These individuals, driven by their admiration and enthusiasm, may end up paying exorbitantly inflated prices or worse, purchasing invalid tickets. This dire situation calls for fans to be vigilant and cautious when purchasing tickets, ensuring they buy from reputable sources to avoid falling prey to these scams.

‘The Eras Tour’ Continues to Set Records

Despite these challenges, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ continues to shatter records. She is slated to play multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney, further cementing her place in the music industry. Her album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has held the number one spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks, a testament to her enduring popularity and the high demand for her live performances.

Business Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

