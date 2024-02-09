Thrash Metal Legend Kerry King Announces Solo Project Amidst a Flurry of New Metal Releases

Thrash Metal Titan Kerry King Unveils Solo Project, Idle Hands, Amidst a Flurry of New Releases Across Metal Genres

In a riveting development that has sent shockwaves through the metal world, Kerry King, the iconic former guitarist of Slayer, is set to make a thunderous comeback with his first post-Slayer track. The song, a full-bore thrash ripper, is part of his new solo project, Idle Hands, which features an impressive lineup of veterans from the thrash metal scene. Among them is Mark Osegueda, the lead vocalist of Death Angel, who brings his unique energy and raw power to the band.

The announcement of King's solo project comes amidst a flurry of new releases and announcements across various metal subgenres. My Dying Bride, the purveyors of gothic doom metal, have returned with a haunting new single, 'Thornwyck Hymn'. The track, which showcases the band's signature blend of melancholic melodies and crushing riffs, is a testament to their enduring legacy in the metal world.

A Cornucopia of New Releases and Announcements

The Ghost Inside, the melodic hardcore band known for their anthemic choruses and emotive lyrics, has announced their sixth album, 'Searching For Solace'. The album is set to be released on June 1, and the band has already dropped the first single, 'Wash It Away'. The track, which features the band's trademark blend of aggressive instrumentation and soaring vocals, has been met with widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Mimi Barks, the genre-blending artist who has been making waves in the metal scene, has announced her debut album, 'This Is Doom Trap'. The album, which is set to be released on March 30, promises to be a thrilling exploration of the boundaries between doom metal and trap music. With her unique blend of heavy riffs, atmospheric synths, and introspective lyrics, Barks is poised to make a lasting impact on the metal world.

In other news, Melvins, the legendary sludge metal band, has released a new single, 'The Great Good Place'. The track, which features the band's signature blend of heavy riffs, pounding drums, and quirky vocal melodies, is a fitting addition to their extensive discography. Benighted, the French death metal band known for their brutal sound and intense live shows, has also released a new single, 'Nails'. The track, which showcases the band's technical prowess and unrelenting aggression, is a must-listen for fans of extreme metal.

New Bands and Tours on the Horizon

Two new bands from Japan, Prompts and Beyond Unbroken, are making a name for themselves with their unique takes on metal. Prompts, which blends elements of post-rock and shoegaze with heavy metal, has released a new single, 'In Circles'. The track, which features lush guitar textures, pounding drums, and soaring vocals, is a breathtaking exploration of the possibilities of metal.

Beyond Unbroken, on the other hand, draws inspiration from traditional Japanese music and folklore to create a sound that is both haunting and heavy. The band's debut single, 'Yomi', which was released earlier this year, has been met with widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

In addition to the new releases, several tours have been announced. Kerry King is set to embark on a North American tour starting on February 10, with support from Idle Hands and other veterans of the thrash metal scene. Diamante and Starbenders are also set to tour together, with an unnamed headliner joining them for select dates. Finally, it has been revealed that a metal band, whose identity remains a mystery, has recently rescued a large portion of Costa Rican rainforest, highlighting the power of music to effect positive change in the world.

A New Chapter in the Metal Saga

With Kerry King's return to the metal scene and the flurry of new releases and announcements, it is clear that the genre is as vibrant and vital as ever. From the thrashing riffs of Idle Hands to the haunting melodies of My Dying Bride, the metal world is a rich tapestry of sound and emotion. And with new bands like Prompts and Beyond Unbroken pushing the boundaries of the genre, the future of metal is looking brighter than ever.

As fans eagerly await the release of Kerry King's solo project and the other new music on the horizon, one thing is certain: the metal saga is far from over. With its enduring power and unyielding spirit, metal will continue to captivate and inspire listeners for generations to come.