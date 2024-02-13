They Might Be Giants Announce 'The Big Show Tour' with Performances of Their Breakthrough Album 'Flood'

They Might Be Giants, the iconic alternative rock band, is set to embark on their highly anticipated 'The Big Show Tour' this spring. The tour, a rescheduled event from November 3, 2023, will feature the band's live ensemble, along with the Tricerachops Horns, promising an unforgettable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

A Musical Odyssey Through Time

The band plans to perform two distinct shows in each city, keeping the performances fresh and encouraging repeat audiences. The setlist spans their entire discography, from their early days to their Grammy-nominated album. Each night promises a unique and captivating musical experience.

The Big Show Tour: A Celebration of They Might Be Giants' Career

Kicking off in the spring of 2024, 'The Big Show Tour' is more than just a series of concerts. It's a celebration of They Might Be Giants' illustrious career, a journey through their musical evolution, and a testament to their enduring appeal.

Performing 'Flood' in Its Entirety

They Might Be Giants will perform their breakthrough album 'Flood' in its entirety as part of the tour. Released in 1990, 'Flood' catapulted the band into mainstream success, featuring hits like "Birdhouse in Your Soul" and "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)." This performance is a rare treat for fans, offering a chance to relive the magic of this seminal album.

Existing ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets as they will still be valid for the rescheduled event. For those who haven't yet secured their spots, tickets are available for purchase.

As they prepare to take the stage once again, There Might Be Giants continues to prove that their music transcends generations. With their unique blend of alternative rock, wit, and charm, they remain a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

So, gear up for a musical extravaganza like no other. They Might Be Giants' 'The Big Show Tour' is not just a concert; it's an experience that will resonate long after the final note has been played.