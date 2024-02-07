The Wytches Unveil New Music Video 'Unsure': Frontman Kristian Bell Talks Creative Process

The British rock band The Wytches has set the music scene ablaze with their latest music video for the single 'Unsure', a part of their much-anticipated album 'Our Guest Can't Be Named'. The track's creative process, heavily influenced by Neil Young's unique style, has drawn considerable attention.

Unusual Inspiration Behind the Track

Kristian Bell, the frontman of the band, shared insights into the creative process behind 'Unsure'. He revealed his fascination with Neil Young's ability to inject noise and distortion into folk music, an experimental approach that Bell attempted to emulate in this track. This daring experiment initially resulted in what Bell referred to as a 'terrible sound', but the relentless pursuit eventually led to the discovery of 'cool moments' within the dissonance that worked.

A Creative Process Steeped in Persistence

Bell invoked the wise words of Bob Dylan, who once said that a song isn't worth overworking. However, he admitted that he isn't Dylan and that his creative process required more persistence. After layering the track with guitars, Bell embarked on a painstaking process of elimination, removing elements until he arrived at a version that made musical sense.

Gothic Music Video and Upcoming Tour

Accompanying the single is a gothic-themed music video, reflecting The Wytches' distinctive style. The band members themselves crafted the concept, adding a personal touch to the visual representation of 'Unsure'. Alongside the release of the new track and music video, The Wytches have also announced their upcoming tour dates, further exciting their fan base and the wider music community.