The Voice UK 2023 Winners Jenna Cole and Olivia Irwin Continue to Busk in Newcastle

The Voice UK 2023 winners, Jenna Cole and Olivia Irwin, popularly known as Jen and Liv, have made a surprising announcement. Despite securing a record deal with Universal Music and a £50,000 cash prize, the North East duo intends to continue busking on the streets of Newcastle. This unexpected decision comes after their meteoric rise to fame on the widely-viewed singing competition.

From Busking to The Voice UK

Jen and Liv’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of talent and perseverance. The duo, who first met at a Little Mix tribute, have been captivating passers-by with their performances on the streets of Newcastle. Their passion for busking remained undeterred, even after they bagged a recording contract and a hefty prize.

Their victory in The Voice UK 2023 was under the guidance of the renowned artist Will.i.am. The pre-recorded series, which aired last summer, saw them emerge victorious, significantly elevating their public profile. Yet, the duo kept their win under wraps until the final episode aired, continuing their busking and working on their next single.

Staying True to Their Roots

During an appearance on the talk show ‘This Morning’, Jen and Liv opened up about their experiences post-victory. Hosts Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson listened as the duo expressed their desire to continue busking. They explained that it represents a core part of their identity and provides a sense of escapism for the people who stop to listen.

Joining the conversation via video link from Los Angeles, Will.i.am congratulated the pair and encouraged them to challenge their producers and writers in their musical journey. He also extended an invitation for a collaboration in LA.

Emma Willis: The Turning Point

Jen and Liv attributed their spot on Will.i.am’s team to Emma Willis, who turned her chair for them during the auditions. The duo’s winner’s single, ‘I’m Every Woman’, is now available for streaming and downloading.

As they prepare for their future in music, Jen and Liv remain committed to their roots, choosing the streets of Newcastle as their stage and the people as their audience.