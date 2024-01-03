en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

The Voice UK 2023 Winners Jenna Cole and Olivia Irwin Continue to Busk in Newcastle

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
The Voice UK 2023 Winners Jenna Cole and Olivia Irwin Continue to Busk in Newcastle

The Voice UK 2023 winners, Jenna Cole and Olivia Irwin, popularly known as Jen and Liv, have made a surprising announcement. Despite securing a record deal with Universal Music and a £50,000 cash prize, the North East duo intends to continue busking on the streets of Newcastle. This unexpected decision comes after their meteoric rise to fame on the widely-viewed singing competition.

From Busking to The Voice UK

Jen and Liv’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of talent and perseverance. The duo, who first met at a Little Mix tribute, have been captivating passers-by with their performances on the streets of Newcastle. Their passion for busking remained undeterred, even after they bagged a recording contract and a hefty prize.

Their victory in The Voice UK 2023 was under the guidance of the renowned artist Will.i.am. The pre-recorded series, which aired last summer, saw them emerge victorious, significantly elevating their public profile. Yet, the duo kept their win under wraps until the final episode aired, continuing their busking and working on their next single.

Staying True to Their Roots

During an appearance on the talk show ‘This Morning’, Jen and Liv opened up about their experiences post-victory. Hosts Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson listened as the duo expressed their desire to continue busking. They explained that it represents a core part of their identity and provides a sense of escapism for the people who stop to listen.

Joining the conversation via video link from Los Angeles, Will.i.am congratulated the pair and encouraged them to challenge their producers and writers in their musical journey. He also extended an invitation for a collaboration in LA.

Emma Willis: The Turning Point

Jen and Liv attributed their spot on Will.i.am’s team to Emma Willis, who turned her chair for them during the auditions. The duo’s winner’s single, ‘I’m Every Woman’, is now available for streaming and downloading.

As they prepare for their future in music, Jen and Liv remain committed to their roots, choosing the streets of Newcastle as their stage and the people as their audience.

0
Music United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' Defies Seasons, Continues to Top Charts

By BNN Correspondents

Maroon 5 Teases New Music in 2024: A New Album on the Horizon?

By BNN Correspondents

Caribbean Countries Teased for Eurovision 2024 Participation: A Major Shift in Tradition

By Bijay Laxmi

Wiz Khalifa Dives into South African Music Scene, Fans Respond with Admiration

By BNN Correspondents

Idaho's Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69 ...
@Music · 22 mins
Idaho's Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69 ...
heart comment 0
George Birge’s ‘Mind on You’: A Number One Single with a Remarkable Journey

By BNN Correspondents

George Birge's 'Mind on You': A Number One Single with a Remarkable Journey
Cardwell Beach Launches Redesigned Website for Peavey Electronics

By BNN Correspondents

Cardwell Beach Launches Redesigned Website for Peavey Electronics
Nigerian Artist Bloody Civilian Declines Wedding Performance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Artist Bloody Civilian Declines Wedding Performance
Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Carmen’ Faces Setback and Controversy on Opening Night

By BNN Correspondents

Metropolitan Opera's 'Carmen' Faces Setback and Controversy on Opening Night
Latest Headlines
World News
Hopewell Township's Twin Pines Park Ushers in New Era with Advanced Turf Field
36 seconds
Hopewell Township's Twin Pines Park Ushers in New Era with Advanced Turf Field
Navigating the Economic Impact of Illegal Immigration in Colorado
42 seconds
Navigating the Economic Impact of Illegal Immigration in Colorado
Major League Baseball: Imagining the Unforeseen Trades Before Spring Training
1 min
Major League Baseball: Imagining the Unforeseen Trades Before Spring Training
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
1 min
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow's Plea for Late-Term Abortion
2 mins
Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow's Plea for Late-Term Abortion
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
2 mins
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
3 mins
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
3 mins
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
3 mins
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app