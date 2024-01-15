en English
Business

The Unexpected Rise of the Vinyl Record Industry Amidst Digital Dominance

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
The Unexpected Rise of the Vinyl Record Industry Amidst Digital Dominance

In an era of digital dominance, an unexpected player has resurfaced on the global stage—the vinyl record. Once on the brink of extinction, it has re-emerged, with its nostalgic allure driving a multibillion-dollar market revival. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a curious role in this resurgence, as consumers, in their isolated corners, rekindled their love for vinyl records.

Surprising Resurgence of Vinyl

“I would never have believed it,” said Mark Michaels, the CEO of United Record Pressing, the largest vinyl pressing plant in North America, expressing surprise at the industry’s comeback. The global vinyl market, valued at a hefty $1.98 billion in 2022, is set to more than double, reaching an impressive $4.12 billion by 2030. In the U.S., the sale of over 41 million vinyl albums last year marked the highest tally since 1988.

United Record Pressing’s Contribution

United Record Pressing has been a significant contributor to this growth. On any given day, the company churns out around 40,000 records. Founded in 1949, the company has pressed records for renowned artists like The Beatles and Michael Jackson. Yet, it was struggling 16 years ago when Michaels took over. The decline of vinyl was primarily attributed to the rise of other physical formats and digital music.

Revival Drivers: Indie Artists and Major Retailers

However, the winds changed direction. A growing interest from indie artists and the decision by major retailers like Target and Walmart to stock vinyl records have both contributed to the revival. These retailers have expanded the vinyl market beyond independent record stores, attracting a wider consumer base. In response, companies like United Record Pressing have adapted by acquiring and restoring old record presses to meet the increasing demand.

UK Music Industry’s Record Growth

Parallel to this, the UK music industry also reported record growth. In 2023, the value of UK music rose seven per cent to an all-time record of £11.9 billion, driven largely by streaming and digital services. Yet, amidst this digital wave, vinyl sales rose by 18 per cent and even CD sales saw a two per cent increase.

In 2023, artists sold 11.8 million physical media items directly to their fans, including 6.8 million vinyl records, marking a 40% increase year over year. Pop sensation Taylor Swift was a dominant figure in the vinyl market, accounting for half of the top 10 vinyl albums sold in 2023. Her strategies, along with the global resurgence of vinyl, are sending ripples across the industry, as the world rediscovers the charm of analog sound.

Business Music United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

