The Rolling Stones' Dirty Work: Creativity Amidst Chaos and Conflict

In the annals of rock history, few bands have weathered the storm as The Rolling Stones did during the tumultuous creation of their 1986 album, 'Dirty Work'. This period, rife with legal battles, tax issues, and a desperate search for recording studios, marked a turning point for the iconic British band. February 12, 2024 marks the 38th anniversary of the release of this album, a testament to the resilience and adaptability of The Rolling Stones.

Stormy Waters: A Legal Quagmire and Tax Exile

The early 1980s found The Rolling Stones embroiled in a legal battle with their former manager, Allen Klein. The dispute threatened to consume the band members' time and resources, forcing them to seek refuge in France as tax exiles. This self-imposed exile, however, proved to be a double-edged sword. While it provided some respite from the financial predicament, it also presented its own set of challenges, as the band grappled with adapting to a new environment and finding suitable recording studios.

Creativity Amidst Chaos: The Making of 'Dirty Work'

Despite the chaotic circumstances, The Rolling Stones managed to expand their line-up to an eight-piece group during the 'Dirty Work' sessions. This expansion allowed for greater creative freedom and the exploration of various musical styles. The band engaged in extended jam sessions, with the French anonymity providing a much-needed sanctuary for their artistic expression. The resulting album, 'Dirty Work', showcased a side of The Rolling Stones that was raw, gritty, and unapologetic.

A Fractured Band: The Feud between Jagger and Richards

Beneath the surface, however, tensions within the band were reaching a boiling point. The primary rift was between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, who were at odds over the band's creative direction. Richards, fresh from overcoming addiction, sought a more active role in songwriting, a move that Jagger resisted. Adding fuel to the fire was drummer Charlie Watts' struggle with heroin addiction. These internal conflicts resulted in a less cohesive album, with Watts unable to play on all tracks and the strain between band members palpable in the recordings.

Jagger would later express his dissatisfaction with 'Dirty Work' and its predecessor, 'Undercover', stating that they lacked the 'special' quality that defined The Rolling Stones' earlier work. Despite these misgivings, the band managed to stage a successful comeback in 1989, with the release of 'Steel Wheels' and a major world tour.

In retrospect, the creation of 'Dirty Work' serves as a poignant reminder of the human element behind the music. The struggles faced by The Rolling Stones during this period, both externally and internally, are a testament to the resilience and adaptability of one of the greatest rock bands of all time. As we commemorate the 38th anniversary of 'Dirty Work', let us not forget the lessons learned from this tumultuous chapter in the band's history.