The Old Black Cat Jazz Club: Igniting Sunderland's Passion for Jazz

In the heart of Sunderland's East End, a new beacon of culture flickers to life tonight with the launch of The Old Black Cat Jazz Club at the Seventeen Nineteen event space. This fresh venue promises to bring the vibrant energy and soulful rhythms of jazz to the local community, setting the stage every third Friday of the month for an eclectic mix of performances. With the inaugural show featuring the Giles Strong Quartet, the club is poised to become a pivotal point in Sunderland's cultural landscape.

Reviving Jazz in Sunderland's Historic Core

The Seventeen Nineteen event space, a site steeped in history, now becomes the cradle for the revival of jazz in Sunderland. The Old Black Cat Jazz Club aims not just to entertain but to enrich, offering a platform for both seasoned artists and emerging talents in the jazz scene. The club's diverse lineup promises a blend of styles, from the smooth, melodic strains of traditional jazz to the lively rhythms of swing, ensuring an immersive experience for aficionados and newcomers alike. With cabaret seating, attendees are invited into an intimate atmosphere, where the connection between artist and audience is palpable, echoing the speakeasies of jazz's golden age.

A Gathering Place for Music Lovers

Beyond the music, The Old Black Cat Jazz Club offers a fully stocked cafe bar, creating a perfect backdrop for socializing and savoring the night. The inclusion of free parking further removes barriers for attendees, making jazz nights accessible to all who wish to partake. Tickets, priced at £13.70 including fees, reflect the club's commitment to affordability and inclusion, ensuring that the joy and heritage of jazz are available to a wide audience. This careful consideration of logistics underscores the club's dedication not just to music, but to creating a gathering place for the community.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Jazz in Sunderland

With the calendar already featuring acts like Mick Shoulder's Swing Manouche in March, The Old Black Cat Jazz Club is setting a high bar for quality and diversity in its offerings. The initiative to host these performances every third Friday of the month offers a regular rendezvous for the city's music lovers, providing a steady heartbeat of jazz in Sunderland's East End. As the club grows, so too will its impact on the local music scene, potentially inspiring a new generation of musicians and aficionados alike.

As the lights dim and the first notes float through the Seventeen Nineteen event space tonight, The Old Black Cat Jazz Club embarks on its mission to reignite Sunderland's passion for jazz. Through a blend of musical excellence and community spirit, the club is not just launching a series of performances but is weaving a new thread into the cultural fabric of the city. In doing so, it promises not only to entertain but to enrich the lives of all who walk through its doors, setting the stage for a vibrant future of jazz in Sunderland.