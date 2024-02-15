The Motels at Whisky A Go Go: A Night of Nostalgia and Musical Magic

The air in West Hollywood is charged with anticipation as the iconic Whisky A Go Go prepares to welcome a lineup that promises an unforgettable night of music and memories on February 16, 2024. At the heart of this musical reverie stands The Motels, a band whose journey through the realms of new wave and alternative rock has been indelibly marked by the soulful voice and visionary leadership of Martha Davis. Known for timeless hits such as 'Suddenly Last Summer' and 'Only the Lonely', The Motels are not just performing; they are reigniting the flames of nostalgia and passion in the hearts of their fans.

A Night of Nostalgia and New Beginnings

Set to take the stage at 6:00 PM PST, The Motels' performance at The Whisky is more than a concert; it's a homecoming. With ticket prices starting at $63, fans have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a setlist that promises both classic hits and newer songs, a testament to the band's enduring appeal and evolving sound. The evening will also feature performances by an eclectic mix of artists including Sarah Orloff, Jennie J, Pinktastic Plastixx, Jasmine Dennis & Cruise Control, and Jeff Greenleaf, each bringing their unique flavor to this musical feast.

The Legacy of Martha Davis

At the core of The Motels' allure is Martha Davis, a figure whose voice has captivated audiences for decades. Reviews from 2022 hail Davis as not only possessing a "great voice" but also having assembled an "excellent band" capable of doing justice to The Motels' cherished discography. Davis' musical journey is punctuated by poignant moments, such as her experience watching Roy Orbison perform at The Roxy in 2019. Moved to tears by Orbison's performance, Davis exemplifies the profound impact music can have, an impact she continues to have on her fans.

Experience the Moment

Fans attending the concert at The Whisky A Go Go will also have the opportunity to take a piece of the night home with them, with merchandise available for purchase at the venue. This concert is not just an opportunity to witness the legendary Motels live but also a chance to support and celebrate the rich tapestry of artists performing alongside them. As tickets are quickly being snapped up, fans are encouraged to secure their spot at what promises to be an evening of music, memories, and magic.

As the sun sets on February 16, The Whisky A Go Go will not just be a venue; it will be a beacon for lovers of music, storytelling, and the enduring legacy of artists like Martha Davis and The Motels. This concert symbolizes more than a performance; it represents the enduring connection between artists and their fans, a connection that continues to thrive and evolve with each note played and each song sung. As the final notes of the evening fade into the night, attendees will carry with them not just the melodies but the shared experiences of a night where music was not just heard, but felt.