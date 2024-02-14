The Magnetic Fields Expand Tour with New Cities and Dates

Brace yourselves for an electrifying musical experience as The Magnetic Fields announce additional dates and cities on their much-anticipated tour. Led by the enigmatic Stephin Merritt, the band will be expanding their performances across the United States and Europe, with their signature blend of synth-pop and indie-rock set to captivate audiences once more.
A Tour De Force: New Cities and Dates Unveiled
The Magnetic Fields will be making their presence felt in a series of new cities, with Atlanta, Austin, Portland, Seattle, and Washington, DC joining the tour roster. This expansion comes as a welcome surprise to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see the band in action. The tour will also include a UK/Europe leg, with stops in London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and other major cities.
A Musical Journey: The Album, Performed in its Entirety
Stephin Merritt will be performing the album in its entirety over two nights, accompanied by original members Sam Davol, Shirley Simms, Chris Ewen, and Anthony Kaczynski. This unique arrangement promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, as they journey through the band's extensive discography.
Ticketing Information: Prices, Availability, and Venue Details
One of the most highly anticipated concerts of the tour will be the Magnetic Fields' performance at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale starting February 16th via Ticketmaster. Fans looking for deals on tickets can also explore options through StubHub or viagogo for international shows.
As the tour draws closer, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an extraordinary showcase of talent and musicianship. With The Magnetic Fields expanding their tour to include new cities and performances, fans across the globe will have the opportunity to witness the magic of this legendary band firsthand.
San Francisco's Curran Theatre: A fitting venue for such a memorable event, the Curran Theatre has a rich history of hosting some of the most iconic performances in music and theater. With its state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional acoustics, fans can expect an unparalleled concert experience.
In conclusion, The Magnetic Fields' expanded tour is set to captivate audiences across the United States and Europe, showcasing the band's unique sound and talent. With new cities, dates, and ticketing information now available, fans can start planning their musical journey with The Magnetic Fields and look forward to an unforgettable experience.