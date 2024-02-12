The Lonely Few: A Rock Musical Exploring Ambition and Identity

This spring, MCC Theater in New York is set to premiere 'The Lonely Few', a rock musical penned by Zoe Sarnak. The event will not just be a performance, but an evening of song and conversation where Sarnak will offer a sneak peek into her upcoming work and share the journey of her shows from page to stage.

A Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The Lonely Few boasts an impressive lineup of talent, with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, a book by Rachel Bonds, and direction by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. The cast includes Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones, Peter Mark Kendall, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, and Thomas Silcott.

A Story of Ambition and Adversity

The Lonely Few follows the story of a small-town band by the same name, who get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join an established musician on tour. The musical explores the challenges they face as they leave home, grappling with ambition, identity, and the harsh realities of the music industry.

Performance Dates and Venue

The show is set to begin performances on April 26, 2024, and will run through June 2, 2024, at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater. With its compelling narrative and star-studded cast, The Lonely Few promises to be a standout event in this year's theater calendar.

In a city that never sleeps, where dreams are often intertwined with harsh realities, 'The Lonely Few' is a musical that resonates with the spirit of New York. It's a tale of ambition and struggle, of leaving home and finding oneself, and above all, it's a story about the power of music to connect us all.

As we eagerly await the premiere of 'The Lonely Few', one thing is certain - Zoe Sarnak's latest work is set to strike a chord with audiences, offering a captivating exploration of the human condition through the lens of a small-town band chasing their dreams.